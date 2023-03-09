WINCHESTER — The city's community paramedic makes house calls, but don't expect him to bandage a wound or push a stretcher. That's because he's focused on long-term solutions to help Winchester's at-risk and less-fortunate residents be healthy, active and productive.
Rob Schmidt started his job in February 2022 after retiring a few years ago as a career paramedic in Richmond and an operations officer with the Coast Guard. He was only about 50 at the time, though, so he wasn't ready to while away the days sitting next to his favorite fishing hole.
"I worked at Fort Belvoir for the U.S. Army as a training contractor for about a year," Schmidt said on Thursday during an interview at the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. "Got tired of that, went to the Gulf of Mexico to work for the oil and gas industry as a remote medic on subsurface vessels for three months. Then an opportunity came up to go to Kosovo and run a Role 1 clinic for NATO."
Family obligations called him back to the United States in 2021, but Schmidt still wasn't ready to lounge around the house.
"The closest job [to Richmond] I could find that interested me was here in Winchester running their community paramedic program," he said. "I had been spending 15, 20 minutes with patients in the back of my ambulance for my entire career. I wanted to spend more time with them."
Community paramedic programs got their start in the Northeast and have been growing in popularity across the country. While each municipality's program is unique, they all share the same mission of reaching out to underserved residents who need help but don't know where to turn.
Winchester's version of the program does not allow Schmidt to offer direct medical treatment to anyone, even though he is fully trained as a paramedic. That's because the city's community paramedic, at least at this time, functions more as a service provider and facilitator, determining an individual's needs and referring him or her to local agencies that specialize in addressing those needs.
Schmidt helps his fellow members of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department deal with situations and circumstances that require attention but do not require an emergency response. Examples would be a person who has fallen and calls 911 for help getting back up, or someone who repeatedly calls 911 over a short period of time.
"There are only three ALS-capable (advanced life saving) units that are in service at any one time for a city of 28,000 people," Schmidt said. "If you've got one unit out doing a lift assist and another unit with a lady who is confused but not having a medical emergency, that leaves one medic to cover the entire city. That's where I come in."
Using the example of a person who has fallen, Schmidt will try to determine why the person fell. He can then connect the person to the services they need, be it obtaining a walker, getting medical treatment, securing more food for the household, seeking addiction treatment, paying utility bills, installing safety railings for stairs and more.
What separates Winchester's community paramedic from a social worker, Schmidt said, is his decades of experience in emergency medical care.
"A social worker probably wouldn't understand the medical background that got the person to where they're at," he said. "They would still be able to get them the stuff they need, but they may not understand what got the person to that point."
Schmidt said Winchester's community paramedic program may eventually evolve to offer more services, including on-site medical treatment, but for now, he is busy fleshing out the program and building relationships with the city's elderly, homeless and at-risk residents who can benefit from his guidance and assistance.
"This program is going to grow by leaps and bounds," he said. "I'm just scraping the very surface of the problems. There's a lot of need in the community for the kind of services I can deliver to folks."
