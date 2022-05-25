WINCHESTER — Following a prolonged pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winchester's Central Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project that began in March 2020 will resume Tuesday on North Washington Street.
According to a media release from Rouss City Hall, road closures, access restrictions and detours will be implemented as needed so the city's contractor, A&M Concrete Corp. of Sterling, can replace all underground utility infrastructure along two blocks of North Washington.
The first section will be between West Boscawen and Amherst streets. Once work is done there, crews will move north to the area of North Washington between Amherst and West Piccadilly streets.
Work on each block is expected to take six to seven weeks, and each section of North Washington will be closed to through traffic while work is occurring. Sidewalks will remain open.
Once North Washington Street is repaved, restriped and re-opened to traffic, A&M employees will shift their infrastructure replacement efforts to West Piccadilly Street between North Washington and Morgan streets, then to Morgan Street itself. Construction dates have not yet been announced.
According to the city's media release, an informational letter has been delivered to all affected residents of North Washington Street, and the same letter will be delivered to Piccadilly and Morgan residents once those projects are scheduled.
The estimated cost for the work on North Washington, Morgan, and West Piccadilly streets is approximately $3 million.
To learn more about the Central Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project, visit winchesterva.gov/central-downtown-infrastructure.
