WINCHESTER — The city has been awarded a $133,624 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the federal government, but the money has already been spent.
In October 2018, Winchester was approved for a $1 million loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to fund the replacement of 11,000 linear feet of dilapidated sidewalks located on:
Kinzel Drive between Allen and Christopher drives
Christopher Drive between Woodstock Lane and Grove Street
West Street between National Avenue and Woodstock Lane
Darrview Street between West and East streets
South Street between West and East streets
Battle Avenue between Berryville Avenue and Green Street
Prior to receiving the loan, City Council agreed to designate Winchester’s annual CDBG proceeds to repay the debt over a period of 10 years or less. That means the $133,624 will be used for this year’s HUD payment.
Community Development Block Grants are issued each year by HUD to help cities, counties and states improve housing and infrastructure. For more information, visit hud.gov.
