WINCHESTER — To ensure that all four of Winchester's voting wards are equally represented, the city's Planning Commission may temporarily increase in size from seven to nine members.
That's the recommendation of a new City Council committee that is examining the makeup of Winchester's appointed boards, committees, commissions and authorities to ensure that each panel is comprised of representatives from all four wards.
Over the years, council's primary focus when appointing members to political bodies has been finding people qualified and willing to serve. In situations where few prospective appointees were available, the candidates' wards of residence became a secondary concern.
City Manager Dan Hoffman said in September that practice has led to some unbalanced boards, committees, commissions and authorities. For example, the Planning Commission's current membership includes six people who live in Ward 1 and one who lives in Ward 4, but no one from wards 2 and 3. Similarly, all five members of the Board of Architectural Review live in Ward 1, leaving the city's other three voting wards unrepresented.
At Hoffman's request, City Council asked two of its members, Judy McKiernan and Evan Clark, to serve on an effectiveness review committee to study the composition and membership of its appointed panels. Before work could begin, though, the group was sidelined by the unexpected death of McKiernan on Nov. 30.
McKiernan's appointed replacement on council, Madelyn “Mady” Rodriguez, was subsequently named to the review committee, which held its first formal meeting on Friday.
Hoffman has said the committee currently has no intention of replacing any of the incumbent members of City Council's appointed political bodies, and instead is recommending that candidates' wards of residence be a determining factor in all future appointments.
In the Planning Commission's case, that doesn't necessarily mean council will have to wait up to four years for members' terms to expire before it can address the panel's geographic composition.
"They're comfortable with going to nine [members] for a period of time to allow equal representation," Hoffman told the commission at its meeting on Tuesday.
Also, there is currently nothing in the commission's bylaws requiring that its membership include representation from all four wards. The Planning Commission addressed that on Tuesday by unanimously recommending an update specifying that it "at all times include at least one member from each of the four voting wards."
The proposed update to the bylaws, which also includes new language specifying that commission members who miss either three consecutive meetings or four meetings during a 12-month period may be removed from office, was forwarded to City Council's Boards and Commissions Committee for further review at its meeting this Tuesday. The full council is expected to render its final verdict on the revised bylaws sometime next month.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, John Tagnesi, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield.
