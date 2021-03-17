WINCHESTER — City Manager Dan Hoffman is proposing a fiscal year 2022 operating budget based on what equates to a 4-cent real estate tax increase.
Winchester's current real estate tax rate is 93 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value. Due to recent property reassessments, the city could lower that rate to 89 cents in FY22 and still bring in the same amount of money as in fiscal year 2021. Keeping the rate at 93 cents, though, will add $1.36 million to the city's coffers in the next fiscal year.
According to Hoffman, an 89-cent real estate tax rate would support an FY22 operating budget of $90,390,000, whereas the 93-cent rate would back a budget of $93,020,000. Both amounts would be a significant decrease from the city's current operating budget of $98,910,496, with the drop-off attributable to lower tax and fee collections due to the economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 93-cent budget would provide city employees with a 4% cost-of-living pay raise, add $700,000 to City Council's current $2.5 million contribution to Winchester Public Schools and hire three new personnel for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
The 89-cent budget would not include the new firefighters or a pay raise for city employees, and the contribution to Winchester Public Schools would increase by $400,000 as opposed to $700,000.
In addition to the three new firefighters included in the 93-cent budget, Hoffman said another seven could be added to the Fire and Rescue Department's roster if Winchester is selected to receive a $440,000 SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
"I hope to hear by the summer," Hoffman said of the federal grant application.
Winchester's FY22 budget has a long road to travel before being adopted by City Council. The school system will make its official funding request on March 23, and a first reading of the proposed 93-cent real estate tax rate for the new fiscal year will be held on April 13. Hoffman will incorporate the adopted tax rate into his final budget presentation on April 27, and a public hearing and final vote on the spending plan is scheduled for City Council's meeting on May 25.
Fiscal year 2022 begins on July 1.
Attending Tuesday's Finance Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman David Smith and members Judy McKiernan and Richard Bell.
Is there ever any consideration given to the homeowners of this City? Any consultation to see if people can afford these tax increases during a recession?
