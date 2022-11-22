WINCHESTER — The city’s Department of Social Services has hung up a “help wanted” sign.
The department at 24 Baker St. will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 to give area residents an opportunity to learn about careers as family services specialists. According to a media release from the city of Winchester, attendees will learn about job options, be invited to speak with current employees about their experiences with Social Services and have the opportunity to apply on-site for available and prospective positions.
“We’re excited to host this open house and introduce ourselves to professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team,” Winchester Department of Social Services Director Amber Dopkowski said in the release. “Family services specialists are so important to the well-being of many families in our city that need our support.”
Preregistration for the open house is not required. Attendees are encouraged to bring in a resume if they choose, and onsite interviews will be granted to candidates who possess a baccalaureate degree in a human services field or a baccalaureate degree in any field accompanied by a minimum of two years of appropriate and related experience in a human services-related area.
For more information about the open house, visit winchesterva.gov/dss or email Winchester Department of Social Services Deputy Director Rebecca Hopkins at rebecca.hopkins@dss.virginia.gov.
