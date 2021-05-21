WINCHESTER — The city’s Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown recently received a 2020 gold award from the Virginia Department of Health‘s Office of Drinking Water.
According to a media release from the city of Winchester, the award from the state Health Department’s Virginia Optimization Program is the highest possible honor for water utilities and is based in part on the plant meeting certain levels of turbidity at least 95% of the time in round-the-clock, 365-day-a-year tests. Turbidity, which is considered a good measure of water quality, refers to the cloudiness of water. The lower the turbidity, the clearer the water.
The Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant, which draws water from the North Fork of the Shenandoah River southwest of Middletown, won its first gold award in 2018. Health Department officials presented silver awards to the facility in 2019 and 2012-2017.
“Receiving recognition from our regulating body of either gold or silver awards for the past nine years is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and attention to detail our water plant team provides the community every day, 24/7/365,” Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said in the city’s media release. “We strive to provide the best and safest drinking water possible for our customers, and our team takes that goal very seriously.”
Each year, through Virginia’s Optimization Program, the state Health Department recognizes drinking water plants that perform above and beyond minimum standards. The program’s mission is to encourage the output of water with a quality that exceeds minimum regulatory standards and to ensure that localities operate water systems in an exemplary manner.
The Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant at 32 Pence Land Road near Middletown supplies all of Winchester and parts of Frederick County with drinking water, totaling an average of 2.5 billion gallons per year. Its filtration building includes six tanks with anthracite coal, sand and gravel filters, each capable of filtering up to 2 million gallons of water per day.
