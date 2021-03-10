WINCHESTER — The city’s 2021 yard waste collection season starts today.
According to the Winchester Public Works Department, grass clippings, brush and small tree branches will be collected curbside every Wednesday until Jan. 12 excluding holiday weeks.
Grass clippings, leaves and bush and plant trimmings must be placed inside open containers, such as small trash cans, or biodegradable paper lawn bags. Brush and small limbs with a 3-inch maximum diameter must be cut and tied into tight bundles no longer than 4 feet each and no larger than 18 inches in diameter.
There is no limit to the number of containers you can place curbside for yard waste collection, but plastic bags, dirt, clay, rocks, loose trimmings and containers or bundles weighing more than 75 will not be accepted.
Yard waste is only collected in Winchester on specified days and cannot be set out with regular refuse. For more information, visit the city of Winchester’s website at winchesterva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.