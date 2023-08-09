WINCHESTER — Emerging Civil War, a nonprofit organization committed to sharing the story of the American Civil War with as many people as possible, recently selected Civil War Trails Inc. as the recipient of its 2023 Award for Service in Civil War Public History.
The award recognizes the work of an individual or organization that has made a significant impact on the field of history in a way that better helps the general public connect with the War Between the States. Previous recipients have included the American Battlefield Trust, Dr. Gary Gallagher, Dave Ruth, John Coski, D.P. Newton and Ted Alexander.
The Williamsburg-based Civil War Trails organization oversees the world's largest open air museum, with more than 1,400 historic sites in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Tennessee. Its maps and highway markers direct travelers to sites with signs that tell stories about the Civil War history that took place there. Several of those sites are located in the Shenandoah Valley.
Civil War Trails Executive Director Drew Gruber said in a media release that his group's work allows people to follow the routes of military campaigns, hike to remote artillery positions, trace the footsteps of slaves seeking freedom and visit the homes of citizens who were caught between battle lines.
Its community-driven approach allows Civil War Trails to interpret history and share stories that oftentimes have not been heard before, the release states.
Emerging Civil War is a collaborative effort of more than 30 historians committed to sharing the story of the Civil War. Founded in 2011, it features public and academic historians of diverse backgrounds and interests, and provides a platform for new voices in the field. Emerging Civil War's initiatives include a series of books, an annual symposium, a speakers' bureau and a blog that is updated daily at emergingcivilwar.com.
To learn more about Civil War Trails, which was established in 1994 by a group of historians who pieced together the route followed by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as he made his way from Petersburg to Appomattox in order to surrender in April 1865, visit civilwartrails.org.
