WINCHESTER — A candy historian sharing information on the sweet treats enjoyed during the Civil War and a photographer taking pictures using the same technique used in the mid 1860s are just two of the presentations to be offered this weekend during Civil War Weekend.
An annual event, Civil War Weekend is a chance for everyone to learn more about this area’s wartime story with tours, lectures and living history demonstrations.
Civil War Weekend is a joint project of several local groups including the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Bureau, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park, the Kernstown Battlefield Association, Frederick County Parks and Recreation and Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute.
Almost all of the programs are free.
Today, Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Living History & Tours
Kernstown Battlefield
(610 Battle Park Drive)
The Company D, 2nd Maryland Infantry will be at Kernstown Battlefield all weekend. There will be living history demonstrations, battlefield tours, and the Pritchard House, museum, and gift shop will be open. www.kernstownbattle.org
Today, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
History Book Sale (Used Books)
Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, 20 N. Loudoun St.)
A mammoth sale of used books and magazines, featuring primarily history-related titles. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation’s library and archives. www.shenandoahatwar.org
Today, 2 p.m.
Battle of Cedar Creek Driving Tour
National Park Service Visitor Contact Station, (7712 Main St., Middletown)
A two-hour guided tour, using a car-caravan system (visitors follow the ranger’s vehicle), covering the Battle of Cedar Creek in a chronological fashion. nps.gov/cebe
Today, 6 p.m.
History at Sunset — “Free at Last: The Complicated Road to Freedom for Emanuel Jackson”
Belle Grove Plantation, (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown)
This program will explore how one enslaved man, Emmanuel Jackson Jr., from Belle Grove Plantation was purchased by his free black father and ultimately freed four years later. nps.gov/cebe
Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Battle of Fisher’s Hill, Special Tour
National Park Service Visitor Contact Station (7712 Main St., Middletown)
This in-depth ranger led tour will examine the struggle for Fisher’s Hill, known as the “Gibraltar of the Valley.” The program will be conducted using a car caravan system (follow the ranger’s vehicle) for this chronological tour across the Fisher’s Hill battlefield. Some walking involved. nps.gov/cebe
Saturday, 9:30-10:30am
Old Town Winchester Walking Tour — “Quite a Panic”: Winchester’s Civilians During the Civil War’s Bloodiest Year
Meet at Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, (20 N. Loudoun St.)
Join Professor Jonathan Noyalas, director of Shenandoah University’s McCormick Civil War Institute, to explore the ways Winchester’s demographically diverse population confronted, coped with, and navigated the complexities of life in war-torn Winchester during the war’s decisive year in the Shenandoah Valley. www.facebook.com/McCormickCivilWarInstitute
Saturday, 10 a.m to noon
“Hands-On History” Youth Event
Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, (20 N. Loudoun St.)
Special Civil War youth event where youngsters will to take on different roles — from serving as a member of a cannon crew to a soldier telling his story with Civil War graffiti. www.shenandoahatwar.org
Saturday, 11 a.m.
“The Journey to Becoming Stonewall”
Kernstown Battlefield, (610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester)
Brian Daly, docent at Stonewall Jackson’s Headquarters, will give an illustrated talk “The Journey to Becoming Stonewall”, a presentation on Stonewall Jackson’s life from birth to the trial of John Brown. www.kernstownbattle.org
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“Battle of Cedar Creek in a Box”
Belle Grove Plantation lawn (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown)
A 30-minute overview program on the Battle of Cedar Creek and its impact. This interactive program uses various props and the surrounding landscape features to “create” and explain the battle by literally placing visitors “in the middle of the battlefield.” nps.gov/cebe
Saturday, program at 11 a.m., photography until 5 p.m.
Wet Plate Photography
Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, (20 N. Loudoun St.)
Harrington Traveling Photograph Artists will present a program on wet plate collodion photography, demonstrating the techniques used for Civil War-era photography, at 11 am. Following the program, visitors will have the opportunity to have their photographs taken using this historic method (fee to purchase). Free, fee to purchase photos. www.shenandoahatwar.org
Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
“A Soldier’s Life”: Living History
Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum (20 N. Loudoun St.)
Living historians will be on the courthouse lawn in front of the museum, portraying a soldier’s life in camp and on the march, and recounting harrowing stories of fighting in the streets of Winchester. Free. www.shenandoahatwar.org
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Blue-Grey Sweets: The Unexplored World of Civil War Sweets, (1861-1865)
Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum (20 N. Loudoun St.)
Little is known about the sugars and sweets of the Civil War, those which the soldiers relished and relied on. Some were new, such as the peanut, others were traditional, such as the horehound candy, part of the American diet since the early settlers. Speaker Susan Benjamin is a candy historian and owner of the nation’s only historic candy stores, located in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Frederick, Md. Cost: $5 (includes museum admission). www.shenandoahatwar.org
Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Battle of Cedar Creek, Special In-Depth Tour
Belle Grove Plantation (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown)
This in-depth ranger led tour will examine the Battle of Cedar Creek, the climatic struggle of the 1864 Shenandoah Valley Campaign. The program will be conducted using a car caravan tour (follow the ranger’s vehicle) for this chronological tour across the Cedar Creek battlefield. Some walking involved. Free. nps.gov/cebe
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Civil War Archaeology Program: “United We Unveil, Divided We Bury: How Civil War Archaeologists and Relic Hunters Can Work Together”
Trinity Lutheran Church, (810 Fairfax St., Stephens City)
Northern Shenandoah Archaeology Society President Mike Kehoe discusses how relic hunting can impact Civil War archaeology, including for the better. Free. www.newtownhistorycenter.org
Saturday, 3 p.m.
“To Gettysburg and Back”: The Bell Diary
Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, (20 N. Loudoun St.)
Harry and Trish Ridgeway present the story of Confederate Private Robert Sherrard Bell as told through his diary entries, including his experiences at the Second Battle of Winchester and the Battle of Gettysburg. Bell was a member of the famous Bell Family of Winchester who lived in Linden Hill (the Bell House), and the uncle of Stewart Bell Jr., Mayor of Winchester from 1972-1980. Free. www.shenandoahatwar.org
Saturday, 4 p.m.
“Linden Hill: The Bell House”: Guided Tour
Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, (20 N. Loudoun St.)
Tour the Winchester landmark that was at the center of the town’s wartime and postwar story. The home includes Bell family furnishings and collections which have been passed down for generations, including the famous case clock that was stopped by the concussion of Union artillery fire during the Third Battle of Winchester. Free. www.shenandoahatwar.org
Sunday, 11 a.m.
Artillery Program
Kernstown Battlefield, (610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester)
Larry Turner will give a presentation on the artillery of the Battles of First and Second Kernstown, and Third Winchester. Free. www.kernstownbattle.org
Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
“Civil War vs. American Revolution”
Clermont Farm (801 E. Main Street, Berryville)
Discover scientific changes between the American Revolution and the Civil War with first person interpretation and hands-on activities. Learn about a soldier’s life in each era with the Mosby Heritage Area Association, plus life on the homefront at historic Clermont farm. Free. www.mosbyheritagearea.org
Sunday, 1 p.m.
“Civil War Tales of Old Winchester”
Kernstown Battlefield, (610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester)
Local historian Jerry Holsworth will give a presentation on “Civil War Tales of Old Winchester.” It will include interesting stories about Winchester’s unsung heroes and victims. Free. www.kernstownbattle.org
Sunday, 2:30 p.m.
“Battle of Cedar Creek in a Box”
Belle Grove Plantation lawn, (336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown)
A 30-minute overview program on the Battle of Cedar Creek and its impact. This interactive program Free. www.nps.gov/cebe
