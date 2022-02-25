WINCHESTER — The Winchester Police Department saluted civilian employees, officers and a volunteer at their annual awards and promotion ceremony on Feb. 18.
Among those receiving awards were Lt. Michael S. Ackerman a Silver Medal of Valor recipient. On Oct. 26, Ackerman and Sgt. Amber Polk convinced a man accused of firing two pistol shots in the 1600 block of South Braddock Street to surrender.
The other Silver Medal recipient was Officer Morgan E. Minor. On Nov. 3, Minor encountered a man carrying a machete in the 300 block of West Boscawen St. In a suicide-by-cop attempt, the man approached her and repeatedly asked her to shoot him while refusing her commands to drop the machete. Minor avoided shooting the man and other officers were eventually able to handcuff him. Minor was also named officer of the year for her positivity and work ethic.
Lead Emergency Communications Specialist Kaitlyn Tolley received the lifesaving and dispatcher of the year awards. The former was for her handling of a 911 call involving a man who was choking on Jan. 6. Tolley provided Heimlich maneuver instructions over the phone to a woman who was able to save the man. The latter award was for her professionalism and help provided to new employees.
