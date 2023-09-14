WINCHESTER — The city's ongoing drought emergency was a topic of discussion at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
City Manager Dan Hoffman last week declared a drought emergency due to extremely low levels in the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, which is where Winchester draws its 7 million gallons of drinking water per day.
Since then, several rainstorms have brought much-needed rain to the Northern Shenandoah Valley, but the drought emergency remains in place.
"Rainfall in the city is not how we measure drought," Hoffman told council. "Our metrics are based on the flow of water in the Shenandoah River where we get it. The water levels are 10% of normal — that's not 10% less, it's 10% of normal — so this is extremely low, lower than we've seen in many, many years. In fact, we've never quite seen it this low."
"There's data for 100 years and, in the past two weeks, the flows on some of the days have been all-time lows for that day," Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach added. "The flows in the river are sufficient for us to get our water so we're not in critical, critical danger, but it's certainly not an ideal place to be in. I've lost a little bit of sleep the past couple weeks."
Eisenach added that if drought conditions worsen, the city would have to consider cutting off Frederick Water as a water customer. Frederick Water, which serves about 17,000 customers, has a longstanding agreement with Winchester to buy a minimum of 400,000 gallons of water from the city per day. Frederick Water also gets water from quarries and deep production wells. It has declared a drought emergency as well, in conjunction with the county government.
"We have [water] storage tanks, but that's about one day's worth of usage," Eisenach said of the city's only emergency water supply.
Since declaring a drought emergency last Friday, Hoffman said there has been a reduction in water usage by Winchester residents and businesses.
City Code states that during a drought emergency in Winchester, all utility customers must limit water use. As a result, the following activities are prohibited in Winchester until the emergency is over:
- Lawn watering
- Landscape watering with a hose or container over three gallons in size between the hours of 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Athletic field watering between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- Washing or spraying paved surfaces
- Car washing with a hose or container over three gallons in size (with the exception of commercial car washes)
- Commercial car washes that do not use recycled water or reduce water usage by 10%
- Use of ornamental fountains or splash pads
- Use of fire hydrants for non-emergency purposes
- Serving water in restaurants unless requested by customers
"It's going to take a lot of rain south of us, between us and Harrisonburg, to really break this drought," Eisenach said.
Following Tuesday's meeting, Councilor Les Veach told The Winchester Star he plans to propose a temporary suspension of Winchester's policy of charging water customers for a minimum of 3,000 gallons of water usage per month.
Hoffman admitted there has been a learning curve associated with the drought emergency and its accompanying restrictions because it's the first time Winchester has been in this position.
"After the drought is over, we will be doing an after-action to determine if there are updates to the [City] Code that are needed," he said.
Hoffman added that anyone with questions or concerns about the mandatory water reductions during the drought emergency should call Rouss City Hall or the Winchester Police Department.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, City Council:
- Voted 6-3 to apply for $10 million in Virginia Department of Transportation revenue-sharing funds to help offset costs for proposed Papermill Road improvements and the inclusion of a pedestrian bridge in a proposed extension of the Green Circle Trail. The councilors who opposed applying for the funds were Les Veach, Corey Sullivan and Emily Windle, all of whom stated concerns about the bridge primarily benefiting the private Shenandoah University. If the money is awarded by VDOT, council will have to vote again at a future date whether to follow through with the projects.
- Unanimously agreed to issue a $40.4 million municipal bond on behalf of the nonprofit Valley Health so the health care provider can pay off the balance of a $200 million capital improvement bond originally issued by council on Dec. 17, 2009. The new bond issuance will allow Valley Health to obtain a lower interest rate than the one affixed to its current bond.
- Unanimously agreed to drop Winchester’s $50 license fee for any business with annual gross receipts of less than $5,000, but kept it in place for companies that bring in $5,000 to $50,000 per year. If a business grows to the point where its annual revenues exceed $50,000, its licensing fee will be determined by multiplying its total revenues by the current tax rate.
- Unanimously approved a proposal allowing the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office to automatically issue a refund to any individual or business that paid up to $10,000 more than necessary in taxes due to an accounting mistake or erroneous assessment. Prior to the change, any tax rebate above $5,000 could not be automatically issued by the office because City Council had to review and approve all refunds of that amount and greater.
- Unanimously agreed to update Winchester's memorandum of understanding with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Commission so the organization can continue to use the city-owned Timbrook House at 305 E. Piccadilly St. at a rental rate of $1 per year.
- Unanimously authorized the Winchester Public Services Department to pursue acquisition of a portion of land at 429 Circle Drive, where the city hopes to build a new sewer pump station. The landowner has agreed to sell the parcel for $20,000.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would grant an easement at 301 E. Pall Mall St. to Washington Gas, allowing the utility to install gas service lines that would connect to a parcel of land at 380 Millwood Ave.
- Unanimously agreed to appoint Andy Gail to a four-year term on the Social Services Advisory Board ending Sept. 11, 2027, and Sheila Parikh to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board ending Sept. 11, 2026.
- Unanimously agreed to reappoint Laura Wiley to a three-year term on the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board ending Sept. 11, 2026, and Kathleen Shaner to a five-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals ending Sept. 11, 2028.
Attending Tuesday’s City Council meeting in Rouss City Hall were President Kim Herbstritt, Vice President Richard Bell, Mayor David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill and councilors Corey Sullivan, Les Veach, Kathy Tagnesi, Phillip Milstead and Emily Windle.
