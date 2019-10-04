An article on Page A1 Wednesday about the proposed closure of the Boscawen Street/Loudoun Street Mall intersection stated that only one accident occurred there since the mall opened in the mid-1970s. Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach clarified on Wednesday that only one incident was reported in recent years, but he did not have data for the entire 40-plus years of the mall’s existence.
