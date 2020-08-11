A story on Page A1 Monday about spotted lanternflies indicated that they cannot fly, but some readers sent emails stating these insects can fly. According to experts, spotted lanternflies cannot fly with the agility or strength as most winged insects, but they can move through the air in a glide or long hop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.