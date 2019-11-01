An article that appeared on Page A1 of Friday’s edition regarding the retirement of Deputy Kim Nicholson of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said she was the first female patrol deputy. However, Barbara Kiczales was a patrol deputy for about five weeks in 1983 before resigning, according to former Sheriff Roscoe Bruce.
