An article on Page A6 Tuesday about a possible road project incorrectly characterized Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss as being "apathetic" about it. Weiss says he cares about the proposed Southeast Collector but is not currently supportive for various reasons, including other areas — not just Berryville's southeast side — being suitable for economic development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.