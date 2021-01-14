An article on Page A1 Wednesday about a mass vaccination site opening at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center said the clinic was for residents of the Lord Fairfax Health District. Health officials now say it is open to all Virginia residents.
