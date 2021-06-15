Michael Faison, Winchester NAACP chapter 7127 president, said he misspoke in a Monday article on Page A1 about school resource officers. Faison said he personally supports Winchester Public Schools and Winchester Police Department's SRO program, but chapter 7127 hasn’t voted on taking a formal position on the issue. In the article, Faison said the chapter supports the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.