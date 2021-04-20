A story on Page A6 Saturday about the Clarke County Department of Social Services’ observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month stated that not all reports of possible abuse and neglect are verified. While not all reports result in a determination that abuse or neglect occurred, DSS responds to each report that it receives, according to agency Director Jennifer Parker.
