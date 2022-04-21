An article on Page A1 Thursday regarding a proposed mixed-use complex at the intersection of Fairmont Avenue and West Wyck Street stated the developers hope to be on the agenda for the May 3 work session of the Winchester Planning Commission. According to city Planning Director Timothy Youmans, the earliest the proposal could be discussed by the commission is June 7.
In an article on Page A4 Thursday about Clarke County adopting its fiscal 2023 budget, Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss said he's heard residents complain that the county is using tax money to subsidize businesses. In an email on Wednesday, he clarified that the complaints specifically were about the county using local dollars to fund tourism and economic development efforts. The 1.5% increase in the transient occupancy tax, approved by the supervisors, "will reduce almost entirely the need for local taxpayers' money to be used to fund our economic and tourism program, thereby responding to citizens concerns," he wrote.
