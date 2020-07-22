WINCHESTER — The Winchester Host Lions Club has held more than 2,000 of its weekly membership meetings at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center.
On Tuesday, about two dozen club members — much fewer than usual, thanks to COVID-19 concerns keeping people at home — attended their final gathering in the facility’s conference room at 771 Millwood Ave.
Starting Aug. 1, Shenandoah University will enter into a three-year lease for the 5.5-acre Clarion property and its companion restaurant, the university announced last week. Perkins Restaurant will close for business at 7 p.m. Sunday, and the Clarion Inn and Conference Center will cease operations at 11 a.m. Monday.
“It’s a sad day,” said Donald Vaden, who owns the Clarion and Perkins property and has been a member of the Winchester Host Lions Club for 35 years.
Vaden said Shenandoah will have right of first refusal at the end of its three-year lease, meaning the university will decide in 2023 if it wants to buy the property. Meanwhile, school officials have said they plan on renovating the site’s buildings for student housing and food services, and possibly classrooms.
Vaden said he and his family had been thinking about selling the Clarion property for awhile, but he decided to make a deal with Shenandoah after learning that potential traffic improvements on and along Millwood Avenue could potentially interfere with access to his business. City Council has not yet voted on whether to proceed with those road changes, but Vaden said the writing is on the wall.
“We always felt like the proper place for it to go was Shenandoah,” he said on Tuesday. “We had a purchase offer, and that led us to contact Shenandoah and work out an agreement.”
The Clarion Inn and Conference Center, formerly known as the Best Western Lee-Jackson Inn and Conference Center, has been managed by the Vaden family for more than 50 years. The business started as a gas station and lunch counter sometime around 1930, and it later added motel rooms and a banquet hall. Donald Vaden went to work there in 1965 and become the property’s sole owner in 1991.
Over the decades, the motel’s conference room has been used by many civic and community organizations for events ranging from award ceremonies to annual banquets. As of Tuesday, the Winchester Host Lions Club and Winchester Kiwanis Club were still meeting there on a weekly basis.
Now, events will have to be held elsewhere. Fred Riley, who was installed as president of the local Lions Club on Tuesday, said the civic group’s board of directors was planning to meet Tuesday night to discuss moving to a new home.
“We’ll just have to see who can offer us Tuesdays from 11:30 [a.m.] to 1 [p.m.],” Riley said.
There are currently four options on the table — the Winchester Elks Club at 466 Front Royal Pike, the Winchester Moose Lodge at 215 E. Cork St., the Winchester Country Club at 1300 Senseny Road and the George Washington Hotel at 103 E. Piccadilly St. Riley said club members will be notified by email as soon as a new location has been selected.
It will be a big change for the Lions Club. There are conflicting reports as to how long the organization has been meeting at the Clarion — Vaden said they’ve been there since 1969, while former club president Don Ratcliff said it was 1983 — but Vaden has always waived rental fees for the group. Club members said that has saved the Lions as much as $25,000 per year.
The Vaden family’s loyalty and commitment to the Lions was evident on Tuesday as four generations — Vaden and his daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter — were on hand to help serve lunch and make sure club members had everything they needed.
After the meeting, Riley and his fellow Lions began the arduous process of removing the club’s property from a storage room at the Clarion that has housed the items for decades.
“It’s just sad to see the end of an era,” Vaden said. “But it’s good for the community and good for the Vaden family.”
