WINCHESTER — City Council's longest-serving member has publicly apologized for the way he conducted himself during recent discussions about Winchester's personal property taxes.
At the beginning of Tuesday night's council meeting, Evan Clark expressed regret about "the tone and substance of my comments" regarding tax collections during council's meetings on Feb. 8 and March 22.
"I very much value the civil discourse that we have and the shared opinions, whether we agree or disagree," Clark said. "So I do want to apologize for my comments regarding the tax situation with the personal property tax."
"Councilor Clark, thank you very much for that," Mayor and council President David Smith said. "Much appreciated."
On March 22, Smith cut off Clark after the councilor claimed, "... this body chose to look good in a newspaper article and reduce the car tax rate instead of holding it steady."
Clark was referring to council's Feb. 8 meeting, when Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann Burkholder said she planned to change the city's valuation method for cars and trucks — not the personal property tax rate — due to recent national value escalations that would have resulted in significantly higher personal property tax bills for citizens.
During that discussion, Clark objected to changing the valuation method because he said the city would need the extra money for the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budget.
"To cut out a revenue stream that’s built into the cake already, that the citizens are already used to paying, is shooting ourselves in the foot," he said on Feb. 8. "And when we come back to the budget and we don’t have enough money, I’m going to tell you, 'I told you so.'"
Clark's comments in February and March did not acknowledge that the commissioner of the revenue was authorized to change the valuation method without council's approval. The only reason Burkholder met with the panel in February was to inform them of her plan so they would know how much money to expect from personal property tax collections when preparing the FY23 budget.
Burkholder said in February that even with the change in valuation method, most residents' personal property tax bills will still be higher this year because of the staggering national increases in vehicle values, a situation brought about by high demand for cars and trucks and manufacturers' difficulties obtaining the parts needed to build and service vehicles.
The city's personal property tax rate of $4.80 per each $100 of a vehicle's assessed value has not changed. The only change was to the valuation method, which went from "clean trade" (what a car dealer would pay for a trade-in that is in excellent condition) to "fair trade" (what a dealer would pay for a trade-in that is in good condition).
Clark was first elected to council in 2006 and is currently in the final year of his fourth four-year term. On Tuesday, the Democrat announced he would be running for a fifth term in the Nov. 8 general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.