BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s 911 Communications Center has begun accepting text messages.
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the center, is “constantly updating our equipment” to include the latest communications technology, said Sheriff Tony Roper.
Customers of Verizon Wireless and AT&T with texting and data plans now can send texts to the center to report an emergency. However, the sheriff’s office asks that texts be sent only when the person contacting the communications center has hearing or speech disabilities, is having a medical emergency and cannot speak or is in a situation in which it would not be safe to talk on a call.
Those who are able to speak should dial 911 and talk with a dispatcher directly, as usual.
“You’re better served when we can talk to people,” Roper said.
To use the “Text-to-911” system, enter the number 911 in either the “To” or “Recipient” field, depending on the phone. Then type a brief message, noting the location of the emergency, and ask for police, the fire department or an ambulance.
At that point, push the “Send” button. Then answer questions and follow instructions from the dispatcher. Text-messaged replies to the dispatcher should be kept short and use simple wording — don’t use abbreviations or slang to avoid potential confusion.
Texts should be in English. The sheriff’s office currently isn’t able to provide translation services for other languages.
Officials urge people to keep these factors in mind before contacting 911 via text:
Location information attached to a Text-to-911 message is not equal to that of wireless voice call location technology.
As with all text messages, 911 texts can take longer to receive, may be delivered to the communications center out of order, or may not be received at all.
Texts will not go through if the phone is in roaming mode. The texting system also won’t accept photos and video, and it won’t let the text go to multiple recipients.
“Wait until you are safe to notify others of your situation,” said Roper.
Officials emphasize that people shouldn’t send texts — even in an emergency — while driving. That is a safety hazard that could endanger themselves and other drivers.
For more information about Text-to-911, go to clarkecounty.gov/residents/public-safety, and navigate to Text-to-911 information.
