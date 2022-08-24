BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools begins its 2022-23 school year today.
As part of a return-to-school plan adopted by the School Board on Monday night, masks are optional during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill into law that blocks school districts from requiring masks.
“Masking is now optional, just as it was for the latter part of last year,” Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board.
The pandemic was declared in March 2020. Although it has eased, in the past 13 weeks almost 400 people in Clarke County have contracted COVID-19 and eight have died from it, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) statistics show.
Based on reports in The Winchester Star, “we (school administrators) know there’s high community transmission throughout the area,” Bishop said
Bishop said the school division continues to follow guidance from the VDH and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Right now, that is not their guidance,” he said.
Masking requirements for field trips will follow protocols of the place being visited, the plan shows.
Although the pandemic has waned, the state is requiring local school districts to adopt back-to-school plans for controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
The amended plan was unanimous following a motion by MacDonald that was seconded by board member Chip Schutte.
The other major component of the plan, Bishop said, is that “a COVID-positive person is (required to be) out for five days.”
After the fifth day, the person can return to school, and student athletes can return to playing sports, he said, as long as their symptoms are improving.
“It’s recommended that they would mask for days 6-10,” he added, but that’s “not required.”
The amended plan is largely based on the one adopted for the past school year. A change from last year’s plan, Bishop mentioned, is that anyone known to have been exposed to the coronavirus is no longer required to quarantine, but to simply monitor themselves for symptoms.
Among other components of the updated plan:
CCPS officials will reinforce to students and staff appropriate situations for washing hands. Those include before, during and after preparing food; before eating food; after using the toilet; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, and after touching objects previously handled by other people.
Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout each building for student and staff use.
If a school experiences a COVID-19 outbreak that is hard to control, or is unusual in its size or scope, officials will turn to epidemiologists to determine whether quarantines or isolation is necessary.
Any physical distancing put into place among school occupants shouldn’t limit in-person learning opportunities for students.
If a case of COVID-19 is confirmed within a school, information can be communicated to students, parents and staff through email, the CCPS website, newsletter, social media or the school division’s “rapid notification system,” the plan shows.
No restrictions are being placed on students riding school buses. Numbers of pupils riding buses are “balanced ... to the greatest extent possible,” the plan states. Drivers are expected to disinfect their buses after each run with approved wipes. Hand sanitizer and masks, for students wanting them, will be on buses.
A copy of the full return-to-school plan adopted by the board last August for the past school year, with changes for the current year, is on the CCPS website at https://www.clarke.k12.va.us.
Also on the website are quarantine and isolation guidelines for those who believe they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, as well as a flow chart for parents to follow if they suspect their children are sick or have been exposed.
