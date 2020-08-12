BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are looking to spend $300,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand a childcare program for the new school year set to start Sept. 8.
The county operates an after-school program at its recreation center at Chet Hobert Park using revenue from fees paid by parents. Officials are proposing expanding the program to include care before school and during the school day in addition to after school.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Clarke County School Board voted in July to offer in-person instruction on a reduced basis or 100% online instruction. Students can chose which option they prefer.
“Without COVID, parents would have expected their kids to be in school each day,” said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Offering full-day childcare will help parents struggling to find a place for their children in kindergarten through fifth grade on days when they are working and the kids are not in class, Boies said.
On such days, students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals would be able to attend all day for free. Children of school division and county government employees would be able to receive before-school care, plus care during regular school hours, at no cost, but the employees would have to pay for after-school care. Parents of other students would have to pay for any care their children receive, according to Boies.
Exact details of the program still are being worked out.
The school division sent a registration survey for the 2020-21 year, which included a question about childcare needs, to parents during the last week of July. Results of the survey are being compiled and will be used to determine the program’s parameters, Boies wrote in a memorandum to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee.
Boies told the committee on Monday he estimates the childcare program will be able to serve up to 180 students “if we have enough staffing.” He said schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop will determine how many instructional aides will be needed to operate the program and how they can be pulled from their regular duties.
The $300,000 would come from roughly $2.55 million that the county is receiving through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help pay local expenses pertaining to pandemic control. The money would be used to operate the enhanced program through December. If the program is needed beyond then, officials hope fees paid by parents through December can cover the cost in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.