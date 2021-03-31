BERRYVILLE — Construction is underway at the Clarke County Animal Shelter on an addition that will isolate sick critters from healthy ones.
Periodically, the shelter has experienced cases of kennel cough, an upper respiratory infection spread among unvaccinated dogs in close, confined quarters. It's extremely contagious, but most dogs recover within a few weeks, online sources indicate.
The "isolation addition" will have six dog kennels and one cat kennel. Construction is expected to be completed in May, said Barbara Byrd, a board member of the Clarke County Humane Foundation.
Stray animals brought to the shelter will remain in the addition "until we get them vaccinated and know they're in good health," said Interim Shelter Manager Marcella Helinski.
The addition will have everything necessary to isolate and care for new arrivals, including separate food, water and cleaning supplies.
Howard Shockey & Sons Construction of Winchester is the contractor.
The 1,093-square-foot addition will bring the shelter's total size to 7,493 square feet. The total construction cost is about $268,000. Donations are fully covering the expense.
"It's not costing the county anything," Byrd said.
Clarke County residents — including those who have adopted pets from the shelter over the years — are generous with donations, Byrd and Helinski said. Shelter staff and Humane Foundation board members are extremely grateful, they added
Donations are constantly needed, however, to help the shelter operate year-round. They are tax-deductible and can be mailed to the Clarke County Humane Foundation, P.O. Box 713, Berryville VA 22611.
The shelter is jointly owned and operated by the county and the Humane Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and American Humane Society member. The addition will be the shelter's first since it opened in 2004.
"It's time to make some improvements," Helinski said, to improve the comfort of animals, visitors and staff alike.
An ongoing project is to make the shelter more user-friendly for its youngest visitors. Helinski said she intends to create a program enabling children to socialize with animals by reading to them. That will enable children to bond with animals as they improve their reading skills.
The shelter currently has 26 dog kennels.
"We can put about as many cats in here as we need to," Helinski said, using both permanent and temporary, collapsible cages.
From time to time, the shelter accommodates other animals, including rabbits, pigs and chickens.
Shelter statistics vary from year to year. From 2019 to 2020, dog adoptions decreased from 75 to 37 while cat adoptions dropped from 89 to 76. The number of lost pets found and reunited with their owners dropped from 127 to 84.
The pandemic may have contributed to last year's lower numbers. Still, Helinski said the shelter has remained busy. After the coronavirus spread last year and people began spending more time at home, "it was crazy" for a while, she recalled, as people sought creature companions to keep them company.
On Monday, two dogs, five cats and three rabbits were available for adoption. As long as they're in reasonably good health, they will remain there until someone gives them a forever home.
The only times animals are euthanized at the shelter, Helinski said, are when they are extremely sick and/or so aggressive they cannot be easily handled or tamed.
"We want to be as close as we can become to a no-kill shelter," she said.
The adoption fee is $35 for cats and $50 for dogs. Mature animals must be altered before leaving the sheltered. Those too young to be spayed or neutered must be taken to a veterinarian for the surgery within 30 days of reaching six months of age. Subsidies are available toward the surgery cost, the county's website shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.