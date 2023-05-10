BERRYVILLE — Bring the children and the pets to the Clarke Animal Shelter on Ramsburg Lane this weekend for a day of fun.
In cooperation with the Clarke County Humane Foundation, the shelter will host a Spring Fling Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“We are excited to welcome friends and neighbors to our shelter to view the animals available for adoption, and take part in a day of activities that will introduce residents to local pet services,” said shelter manager Katrina Carroll.
Activities of interest to people of all ages are planned. Food trucks will be on site for lunch and snacks throughout the event.
Live music, educational programs and dog agility demonstrations will be featured. Visitors will be able to talk with dog trainers and vendors of pet-related products and services.
Visitors also can have photos of themselves taken with their pets. However, for the safety of everyone attending and animals up for adoption, those who bring dogs must ensure their canines are up to date on rabies vaccinations. All dogs must be kept on leashes.
The shelter on Ramsburg Lane is off Westwood Road just west of Berryville, behind D.G. Cooley Elementary School and Chet Hobert Park.
For more information on the event, including how to set up a vendor table or donate raffle prizes, contact the shelter by phone at 540-955-5104 or email at animalshelter@clarkecounty.gov.
Learn more about the shelter online at clarkecounty.gov/animalshelter. Read more about the nonprofit Clarke County Humane Foundation on its Facebook page.
