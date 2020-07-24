BERRYVILLE — On Sept. 8, Clarke County's four public schools will reopen for the 2020-21 academic year under a hybrid plan that includes both classroom and online learning.
The county's School Board approved the plan in a 4-1 vote Wednesday night. Board member Chip Schutte was the opposing vote. He cited data showing that COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide.
Schutte said he believes the worst thing that could happen is implementing the hybrid plan and an outbreak of coronavirus cases forcing the schools to shift entirely to online lessons.
He favored starting the school year entirely online. In the coming weeks, he said, administrators and teachers would have time to develop an online curriculum, unlike earlier this year when in-person instruction ended abruptly in March.
However, "I will do my best to support the board's decision," Schutte said.
The board decided on the hybrid plan after consulting with Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District. Greene told them that based on what health experts so far have noticed, the coronavirus seems to hit adults harder than it does children and teenagers.
"Closing the schools really doesn't help" in terms of preventing young people from contracting COVID-19, Greene said.
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert seconded board member Jon Turkel's motion to approve the plan.
Board member Zara Ryan said that because Greene is not an educator, he may not be aware of all of the complexities involved in deciding whether to reopen the schools.
Still, "when a public health expert says you should open your schools, that means a lot to me," she said.
A former science teacher, Ryan said, "I respect science a great deal. It would be irresponsible of me to ignore the advice of a public health officer" based on medical science research into the coronavirus.
She asked school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop whether he prefers the hybrid plan or a fully online curriculum. Bishop said he prefers the hybrid.
"It gives parents a choice," Bishop said.
Amid the pandemic, parents continue to sign up their children for community-based organized sports and activities, he said. So "they understand the risk" of their children being exposed to the virus through socialization.
Under the hybrid plan, half of the school division's roughly 1,800 students will attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students will do online lessons on weekdays when they are not in classes.
Parents also will be able to choose for their children to be taught entirely online in a "virtual academy."
"I want us to be ready ... if we have to go virtual" entirely, Kerr-Hobert said.
Aug. 31 was the original starting date for classes. Following a motion by Ryan that was seconded by Schutte, the board voted unanimously to postpone the start until Sept. 8 to give administrators and teachers time to prepare the online portion of the curriculum, distribute information to families and develop and learn safety protocols.
"Every day of planning (made available) would be helpful," Bishop said, such as in working with students and parents to accommodate their unique needs and giving time for personal protective equipment on order to arrive.
"I can't imagine opening if we can't execute this (plan) with complete fidelity," Ryan said.
"We're holding staff ... and you to an extremely high bar," she told Bishop. "We need to give you time" to do the work necessary to reach that level.
Bishop emphasized that when classes resume, "schools aren't going to look the same," so students and parents will have to make adjustments.
For instance, masks or similar face coverings will be required in school when people are in close contact.
It's a safety measure, "not a political statement," Bishop said, echoing a comment that Greene made.
Largely because of teachers' limitations, the online curriculum will not be as extensive as the in-school curriculum, he said.
"We'll do our best," Bishop continued, to ensure students, in terms of course work, "get what they need, when they need it" to meet graduation requirements and personal scheduling needs.
But "were not going to be able to meet every family's and student's wishes," board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said.
Parents soon will receive a questionnaire to fill out and return concerning their and their children's preferences.
Bishop said administrators will try to work with students, families and teachers to overcome unique situations, such as concerns about potentially contracting and then passing along COVID-19 to a family member with a lower immunity level due to a chronic illness.
Many teachers have said they want to be in the classroom and don't want to teach online at all, Ryan said.
Others have indicated they would prefer to teach only online while the pandemic lasts. Singh-Smith said it wouldn't be reasonable to assume the schools can provide that option to every teacher who wants it.
Ryan acknowledged some parents' concerns about who will care for their children while they're at work and whether they will have to quit their jobs to take care of their kids. The school division is trying to find a way to provide childcare services to parents needing them.
Still, "the primary function of schools is to provide an education, not childcare," Ryan said, and they're limited in terms of what they can do toward the latter.
"No local school system can solve that problem" based on their current resources, she said.
The school divisions in Winchester and Frederick County have also approved hybrid reopening plans. Winchester's first day of classes is Sept. 8. Frederick County starts Aug. 31.
