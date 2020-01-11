BERRYVILLE — Having a larger place for public performances would be music to the ears of the Clarke County Community Band.
The amateur musicians group is reviving the idea of establishing an amphitheater between the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center and the adjacent Barns of Rose Hill, a nonprofit performing arts and community center inside two renovated dairy barns off Chalmers Court.
Community support is needed for the project to come to fruition, according to band spokesman Chris Shipe.
An amphitheater is a circular, open-air venue with permanent, bleacher-style seating surrounding a stage in the lower middle. It’s designed so that performers or speakers on stage can easily be heard with little to no amplification.
When the Government Center was developed around 2008, space outside the complex was reserved for the eventual development of an amphitheater, said Berryville Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Each year, the band performs at least two public concerts at Rose Hill Park, a small recreational area off East Main Street downtown on the other side of the Barns. The band currently has about 45 members, at least 30 of whom typically participate in a performance, Shipe said. The park’s gazebo is too small to accommodate that many musicians, and basically it would take up too much space in the park should it be enlarged, he said.
“There’s really not a good place for us to set up” instruments and other equipment in the park, said Shipe. “We take up a good bit of space. Even (performance space inside) the Barns is too small for us.”
That was evident during a holiday concert on Dec. 6 at the Barns. The band debuted “A Clarke County Portrait,” a composition by Lynchburg musician and former Shenandoah Conservatory student Jim Meredith, designed to encourage listeners to contemplate the qualities making the county a special place to live and visit. With numerous performers in attendance and a full-house audience, there hardly was room to move in the performance venue. The crowd spilled out the doors into the hall.
According to a letter that Shipe provided to town and county officials, Allen Kitselman of Main Street Architecture has agreed to prepare conceptual plans for an amphitheater, and Winchester-based professional engineer Tim Painter has agreed to help with site development plans. But that so far is the extent of the project.
“We (the band) are very willing to engage with any other community partners that would have an interest in the project,” the letter states, “and we certainly would want the help and guidance of both the town and the county.”
When it met on Wednesday morning, a committee comprised of town and county officials which oversees maintenance of the Government Center was open to trying to establish the amphitheater now. However, it needs more information from the band, such as what features the venue should have, how it would be constructed and how it would be managed when it is finished, said Dalton, the committee’s chairman.
The idea “certainly is in its infancy. Quite a lot of things need to be worked out,” he said. Yet having an amphitheater is “an exciting possibility.”
Shipe said he will talk with Dalton to find out how to proceed.
Because the town and county jointly own the Government Center property, both the Berryville Town Council and Clarke County Board of Supervisors would have to formally approve an amphitheater project, Dalton said.
After plans are drawn up, money would be needed for construction and development. Donations from businesses, organizations and residents would be necessary, Shipe said.
With the limited amount of funds that the band raises toward its performance costs, “we barely cover our bills,” he said.
If the community shows enough interest in having an amphitheater, though, “we can start rallying the troops” to get the project started, he added.
