BERRYVILLE — Town Recorder Jay Arnold made it clear on Monday what Berryville officials want from an economic development pact with Clarke County.
"We're looking for more shared visions and more clarity," Arnold said about goals for recruiting and retaining businesses and attracting tourists.
But no concrete ideas to revise an existing agreement came out of a discussion among Arnold, Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, County Administrator David Ash and Town Manager Keith Dalton. The four officials comprise a committee that oversees a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the county and town to cooperate on economic development.
They got together as a result of Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson having recently sent Weiss a letter suggesting that the MOU may need to be updated because the committee had not met in at least a couple of years. Dickinson was not at the meeting, which was open to the public.
Neither was Len Capelli, the county's part-time economic development and tourism director. He was absent due to recent surgery, Weiss said.
"We're open to changes," Weiss said, in terms of how economic development efforts are conducted.
But "if we're going to do it a different way, it might be better to know what that way is" — what town officials think needs to be changed — before any changes are made, Ash said.
The MOU committee decided to have Berryville Town Council, via its community development committee, and the county supervisors scrutinize the agreement in the near future and make recommendations on anything they believe should be changed. The recommendations will be considered during another meeting of the MOU committee later this year.
Clarke County's economic development program has been limited because residents and officials alike have voiced a desire for the county to remain mostly rural and agricultural. However, officials say they know the county must have businesses to provide jobs and add revenue to the tax base.
The supervisors could consider increasing Capelli's hours but due to financial constraints, the town would need to pay for those hours, Weiss said.
"People can fuss at us and say we haven't done enough (toward economic development), and that's fine," he said. "But we're in a lot better place than we were five years ago."
He mentioned an increase in tourists using the county's stretch of the Appalachian Trail and visiting local wineries and wedding venues.
Attracting tourists is an important part of economic development, officials maintain, because visitors spend money on things such as food, gas and lodging.
In terms of the latter, Arnold said, "one of the No. 1 goals" of the town is to have a small, boutique-style hotel. That would benefit not only tourists, but also corporate executives who visit local companies, he said.
Weiss agreed. He said "one of our No. 1 complaints (to county officials) is there's not enough beds in the county to support tourism."
Yet moving the project "across the finish line is going to take time, and the private sector is going to have to do that," Dalton said, by providing a place to put a hotel and the staff to run it.
Also, "we need some place to put (big) businesses when they come to town" looking for somewhere to locate, Arnold said. The Clarke County Business Park off Jack Enders Boulevard is almost fully developed.
Those ideas are not new. On behalf of Berryville Main Street, an organization that promotes the downtown business district, a consulting firm is studying whether a small hotel actually would be right for the town. And, the county and town are jointly funding a study to find out if highway improvements are needed to accommodate a possible future expansion of the business park.
If the expansion never comes to fruition, Weiss said, there could be "some stuff out there (land elsewhere in or near Berryville) zoned (for commercial or industrial use) and people don't know it's zoned (that way) because it's grown up" with weeds.
Arnold, whose role on the Town Council is similar to that of a vice mayor, also is the town's liaison to Berryville Main Street. He suggested that incentives be developed to help struggling small business owners.
But finding out about any businesses that are struggling can be hard, he said.
Businesses should contact the town or Berryville Main Street to see if any resources are available to help them, Arnold said, "but a lot of times we don't know (they're closing) ... until the sign goes up on the door."
Ash said businesses sometimes don't want to admit they're struggling for reasons of competitiveness with other firms. He pledged that any inquiries by businesses to the county will be kept confidential.
"...In terms of the latter, Arnold said, "one of the No. 1 goals" of the town is to have a small, boutique-style hotel. That would benefit not only tourists, but also corporate executives who visit local companies, he said. Weiss agreed. He said "one of our No. 1 complaints (to county officials) is there's not enough beds in the county to support tourism." Yet moving the project "across the finish line is going to take time, and the private sector is going to have to do that," Dalton said, by providing a place to put a hotel and the staff to run it. Also, "we need some place to put (big) businesses when they come to town" looking for somewhere to locate, Arnold said. The Clarke County Business Park off Jack Enders Boulevard is almost fully developed. Those ideas are not new. On behalf of Berryville Main Street, an organization that promotes the downtown business district, a consulting firm is studying whether a small hotel actually would be right for the town...." It's called the Battletown Inn and it's re-opened. Why are you WASTING TIME AND MONEY on "consultant"? Geez....[huh]
