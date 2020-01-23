BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an $8,000 allocation to help establish a parking area on Morgan's Mill Road for Appalachian Trail hikers.
The money will be matched with a $4,000 pledge by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and a $3,000 pledge by the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club. The total project cost is estimated at $15,000.
According to county Natural Resources Planner Alison Teetor, more people are visiting that section of the trail, but no place is reserved for them to park their vehicles. Some park along the road while others park in a utility line right of way. After heavy rains, the steep right of way gets muddy, making it basically inaccessible. More vehicles then park along the road, increasing traffic congestion.
The National Park Service eventually will develop a permanent parking lot near the trail crossing, but it will take a few years for the project to go through federal planning and budgeting processes, Teetor has said.
For now, the county plans to establish a roughly 5,000-square-foot temporary parking area just west of the crossing. Its surface is to be a mix of rock, dirt and clay topped with gravel. Gates are to be installed at both ends to keep vehicles from driving onto the right of way. Large boulders are to be placed parallel to the road for use as wheel stops, as well as around utility poles for their protection, design plans show.
Construction is expected to start in March and, weather permitting, be completed within a month. Crider's Excavating of Boyce is the contractor.
"Hopefully it will make the road safer," said Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett.
An average of about 30 vehicles use Morgan's Mill Road daily, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) traffic counts show.
Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT's regional office in Edinburg, told the supervisors that the road has been graded three times in the past six months.
"The roadway is difficult to maintain," Carter said, because of its grade and geometric design, as well as right of way restrictions and limited funding.
Major reconstruction would be needed to fix problems with the road, he said.
In another matter, Carter told the board that shoulder repairs have been completed along Va. 7 from the Frederick County line to Kimble Road.
Shoulder repairs are continuing along other portions of Va. 7, as well as along U.S. 340, he said.
Potholes along various routes have been repaired. Yet some remain, Carter said.
VDOT is aware of them.
"We ask people to be patient," said Carter. "We have a lot of them to get to."
County officials' have voiced concerns about speeding along Crums Church Road. Carter said conditions along the road probably would not warrant lowering the 50 mph speed limit, based on VDOT traffic engineers' findings.
New signs have been installed along Shepherds Mill Road alerting drivers that the speed limit along a stretch previously 55 mph has been reduced to 45 mph, Carter said.
