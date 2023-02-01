BERRYVILLE — A diamond was the Clarke County boys' best friend on Tuesday night.
After Madison County made seven field goals and scored 16 points in the first five minutes and 30 seconds to take a 10-point lead, the Eagles stayed in their 1-3-1 diamond defense the rest of the game and only surrendered nine field goals over the remaining 26 minutes and 30 seconds.
Clarke County outscored the Mountaineers by 27 points over that stretch of nearly 27 minutes and finished with a 52-45 Bull Run District basketball win. The Eagles came up particularly big in the fourth quarter, answering an 8-0 Madison County run with a 7-0 burst to take a 49-42 lead with 55 seconds left.
Madison County (13-6, 10-3 district) came into Tuesday in first place in the Bull Run, but now the Mountaineers and Eagles (12-7, 10-3) are tied for second, a half game behind East Rockingham (10-2).
Clarke County — which was led by Will Booker's 19 points (three 3-pointers) — has now won four straight games. In their previous game, the Eagles beat a Strasburg team it had previously lost to, and on Tuesday, Clarke County took a down a team that beat it 55-49 in Madison on Jan. 4.
"We've have a different mentality these last few games," said junior Moses Day (14 points, five rebounds, two steals). "We're on a revenge tour. They beat us at their place, so we had to get one back."
The Eagles' prospects of doing that didn't look promising at the start. Leroy Yates hit two 3-pointers around a bucket by Bryce Breeden (12 total points) to make it 8-0 just 93 seconds in, and a putback from Maxwell Lohr created the game's only double-digit lead at 16-6 with 2:32 left in the first quarter.
At that point, though, the Eagles' diamond defense took over. In the last three quarters of the game, Madison made only 9 of 42 field goals (21.4 percent) and only 4 of 20 3-pointers (20 percent). Clarke made 12 of 29 field goal attempts in the last three quarters and made 17 of 28 free throws for the game.
Clarke County coach Brent Emmart said the Eagles have worked on a 1-3-1 defense all season, and it's started clicking during their winning streak. Booker said the Eagles' switch from a man defense to the 1-3-1 played a key role in their comeback win against Strasburg last week (Clarke County trailed 16-6 at the half of a 35-32 win), and it made a huge difference on Tuesday.
"We started off in a defense that we probably shouldn't have started in," Emmart said. "We went to a box-and-one type thing on [Breeden]. Midway through the quarter we went to that 1-3-1/diamond, and it just changed the complexion of the game."
Emmart played four people who are at least 6 feet, 2 inches tall on Tuesday, with Day as the main person at the top of the zone.
"We're just long," said Emmart when describing why the 1-3-1 defense suits the team so well. "Our back guy is our smallest guy [of the five people on the floor] running the baseline, and we've just got so much length in front of that person. And Moses on top of it just gets his hands on balls. It's hard to throw around him. It's just a good defense for our personnel. It gets us out in transition, creates some offense for us."
"We're a pretty athletic team, so we can just run sideline to sideline," Day said.
Clarke County went on a 10-0 run to tie the game at 16-16 with 4:45 left in the second quarter (the Mountaineers led 16-11 after eight minutes) and trailed 21-20 at the half in part because the Eagles only made 8 of 15 free throws to Madison County's 3 of 5.
In the second half, Clarke County took its largest lead at 40-31 with 6:28 left with contributions from everyone, including some strong play off the bench from Tanner Sipe.
Point guard Michael-Kerr Hobert (three assists) went to the bench with his fourth foul with 3:06 left in the third quarter and the score 28-26. In the next seven-plus minutes before Kerr-Hobert returned, Sipe contributed three points on free throws and four of his five rebounds. Sipe (three assists) grabbed one of those in the third quarter and quickly fed Day while he was streaking up the court. Day finished the transition opportunity with a slam that made it 32-26.
Clarke led 42-34 with 5:43 left after Booker made two free throws, but the Mountaineers responded with an 8-0 run capped by a Seth McLearen (12 points) layup in transition that was made possible by a Mountaineers steal to make it 42-42 with 3:10 remaining.
The Eagles settled down, and a couple of strong drives by Booker helped Clarke County take the lead for good. The first one missed, but 6-5 Nate Thompson (seven rebounds) was in perfect position to grab the rebound and put it back in off the glass for a 44-42 lead.
Clarke County then worked the ball around the court for its next basket. Louie Marino (eight points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals) sent a bounce pass from the left to Booker cutting toward the middle, and Booker continued toward the left side of the lane.
He left his feet, powered his shot through contact and scored, and he pumped his fists after he fell on his back to the floor. He then got up and hit a free throw to complete his three-point play and make it 47-42 with 1:19 left.
"We had to keep calm and run our offense slowly, not get too sped up," Booker said.
Day's long wingspan then helped knock away McLearen's intended pass toward the center of the court, and he took control of the loose ball and took it three-quarters of the court for a layup that made it 49-42 with 55 seconds left. Marino would sink 3 of 4 free throw attempts in the final 22 seconds for the final points of the game.
Emmart liked what he saw from his team down the stretch.
"Our district's tough, and we've been in a lot of tough games," Emmart said. "The last four minutes are huge. You have to make good decisions, get rebounds, make stops and try and go out in transition, because we're at our best when we're in transition. The guys responded well tonight."
The Eagles are next in action on Friday at Mountain View.
