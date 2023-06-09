SALEM — Before Clarke Country senior forward Oakley Staples left the Roanoke College Kerr Stadium field on Friday, he yelled to his teammates, "That is the way you respond! Always believe in yourselves!"
The Eagles players had their hands on their heads in disbelief after Leo Morris' apparent tying goal was taken away in the 59th minute. But a Clarke County team that hadn't faced a deficit all year wasn't going to rest until its job was done.
Staples headed in the tying goal about a minute after Morris' rebound goal was disallowed, Morris scored the game-winner on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, and a Clarke County defense that didn't allow a shot in the final 25 minutes held strong as the Eagles beat Radford 2-1 on Friday in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys' soccer state semifinals.
It's the second straight year Clarke County (24-0) has beaten Radford (14-4-1) in the Class 2 state semifinals, and now the Eagles will meet Glenvar in a rematch of last year's title game won 3-2 by Clarke County. The Eagles will face the Highlanders (19-1-1) — a 5-1 winner over Poquoson in Friday's second semifinal — at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Kerr Stadium in the title game.
The Eagles fell behind 1-0 in the 50th minute after Parker Prioleau's long throw-in from the right side bounced in the box to Andrew Hope on the left side. He headed it toward the center to 6-foot-7 Elijah Kelly, who headed a spinning ball that went off the hands of goalkeeper Kyler Darlington (four saves) and into the net.
The Eagles hadn't faced a deficit since last year's state title game, but they still led that game 2-1 at halftime. Friday's deficit was in the second half. But Clarke County didn't panic. Eagles assistant coach Tom Elliston said Staples told everyone before he checked into the game in the second half that Clarke was going to win.
"We always believe in ourselves," Staples said after the game. "We've got a lot of weapons on this team who can score and make plays, and we've got a great defense behind us. The way we responded showed what this team is all about."
Staples had a hand in getting the comeback started — twice. The first time, Radford goalkeeper Charlie Davis stopped Staples' direct kick from just outside the 18, but Morris swooped in to kick the rebound. Clarke celebrated wildly, but then Radford's fans began to cheer when the ref ruled Morris was offsides. The Eagles couldn't believe it.
"It wasn't offsides," said Morris, who was confident video would confirm his perspective. "I stepped back to get back onsides before I ran in. I've done it a million times. I guess fluke calls happen. You just have to deal with it."
Clarke County dealt with it all right.
"The one that they took back probably lighted a bigger fire in us [than the tying goal], because they were so frustrated," Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said.
They got happy pretty quick. Clarke County outside back Wesley Beiler lofted a perfect ball from the right side to the far left post that only Staples could get to, and he sent a header that bounced off the inside of the left post and in to tie the game 1-1 in the 60th minute.
"Beautiful ball from Wesley," Staples said. "I was just lucky enough to get something on it to go in the net, and that's all I cared about. I was just happy to get a goal on the board, and I think that switched a lot of momentum for us."
Three minutes later, freshman forward Burns Beckett had the ball on the right and sent it to Morris, who was cutting toward the goal box. Before Morris had a chance to do anything with it, he was knocked to the ground for a penalty kick.
Morris stepped up and buried the ensuing shot in the lower left side of the goal.
"I felt really confident," Morris said. "One way to score is to feel confident, and know that you can place it and know where you want to go before you go up there. I just put it away, and I think that sealed the game for the team."
With the way Clarke County's defense was playing, it felt like it. Center backs Joe Ziercher and Ben Fulmer and outside backs Beiler and Emmet Morris led the way, and Jackson Ellis played some key minutes for Beiler in the second half. Radford couldn't mount much in terms of dangerous opportunities after its goal.
The game was scoreless at halftime thanks in large part to Darlington. No one felt the Eagles played their best soccer in the first half (9-4 shot edge at the break, 20-6 for the game), but Darlington made a save on a point-blank blast and another where he dove to save a header.
"This was the best game he's ever played for us, by a mile," Casey said. "He was lights-out. Stopping shots, communicating, transitioning us. Without him, for sure, that first half would have been way more difficult to come back from."
