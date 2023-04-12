BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County boys' soccer team didn't waste any time getting back to business.
In their first game in two weeks, the Eagles scored two goals in the first 10 minutes and went to defeat Strasburg 5-0 in a battle of Bull Run District unbeatens on Tuesday night at Feltner Stadium.
The Eagles (7-0, 5-0 district) technically came into Tuesday in second place in the Bull Run as result of having played fewer district games than the Rams, who are 6-1 against Bull Run teams. (Strasburg has one win over Rappahannock County, a team the Eagles will not play in the regular season.) Led by coach Betsy Munson, who led Clarke County to two state titles from 2001-07, Strasburg is well on its way to surpassing last year's nine wins.
But defending Class 2 and Bull Run champion Clarke County showed it's still the class of the district in winning its 31st straight game. Led by two goals from Oakley Staples (area-best 14 goals), Clarke County led 4-0 at the half with a 10-1 shot advantage. The Eagles finished with a 20-6 shot edge (four Strasburg shots came in the final 18 minutes) and allowed only one truly dangerous scoring opportunity in improving its season goal differential to 56-0.
The Rams had Clarke County's attention. Strasburg beat Madison County 2-0 on Thursday, while the Eagles beat the Mountaineers 1-0 in their most recent game on March 28 prior to the school's spring break vacation. The Rams had allowed just one goal all season.
"We want to send a message to the whole Bull Run that we are still the top dogs," said Staples who scored less than four minutes in on Tuesday off the first of two assists from Cal Beckett. "We knew coming into this game this would be a good game and that [Strasburg] would give us a challenge. We were prepared."
That was evident from the start, even with an unusual lineup. The Eagles scored each of their first two goals without All-State midfielders/forwards Chris LeBlanc and Leo Morris on the field. (Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said LeBlanc, who had two assists, came back from vacation on Tuesday by airplane. Morris had missed a week before spring break with an injury and was ill during spring break.)
"It's about having 20 guys who can contribute, and today we saw a bit of that," Casey said. "Everyone was able to get some time. We had some guys who would normally be getting more minutes resting, but it just showed the quality of our team, being able to start the guys we started and getting the result."
Beckett found Staples in the box with a pass along the ground from the right side to set the stage for an opening goal. Staples had a defender draped on him, but he still made a quick turn to send a shot left along the ground to beat Strasburg goalkeeper Tristan Froemel (eight saves).
"We talk a lot about setting the tone, and Oakley is one of the best ones for that," Casey said. "He came out absolutely on fire and ready to go. I'm really happy with how we played."
Beckett played a bouncing ball into the box in the 10th minute that Jackson Ellis headed into the goal to make it 2-0.
"I think we set each other up well," Staples said. "We have a lot of playmakers on the team. We know each other. Our chemistry's there. We just know what our tendencies are."
Another example of that chemistry came after LeBlanc entered the game. He played a perfect high pass from the right sideline to the left sideline to find Oakley. The senior then made his way toward goal and rocketed a high shot from an acute angle past Froemel in the 18th minute to make it 3-0.
Clarke County's defense took care of things from there and also provided the fourth goal when senior center back Ben Fulmer threw the ball in from the right sideline and backup center back Ron Martin headed it in the 37th minute to make it 4-0.
Led by All-State center back Joe Ziercher and Fulmer, the Eagles still have yet to allow a goal in seven games. Senior Kyler Darlington (one save Tuesday) is a returning starter in goal. Junior Wesley Beiler and Morris' sophomore brother Emmet started at the outside back positions on Tuesday.
"Our chemistry's really good [on defense]," Ziercher said. "We've all known each other for years. Communicating is our main thing. We try to communicate a lot so we can keep our aggressive intensity up."
Junior forward Rohan Solanki closed out the scoring in the final two minutes off a LeBlanc assist.
Casey said Tuesday was a great way to springboard Clarke County into the rest of its season, which he hopes will see the Eagles get into an even stronger groove now that spring break is in the rearview mirror. The Eagles travel to Mountain View on Thursday.
Munson said the Rams didn't play the complete game it needed to on Tuesday.
"In the first half, we really didn't execute our game plan," she said. "We dug ourselves a huge hole. I felt we came out a bit flat. You have to hand it to Clarke County. They were ready for us and ready to execute.
"We just didn't execute in the first half. Second half, I thought we played a lot better. Not where we want to be, but we came out harder, wanting to win the ball a lot more, trying to get the ball to feet, playing a little more our style. We just have a lot of work to do, and tonight, it showed."
