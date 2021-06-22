BERRYVILLE — Following Monday's game at Feltner Stadium, Nandua boys' soccer coach Paul Nolz raved about Clarke County's ability to possess the ball and move it around.
That helped the Eagles create more scoring opportunities and almost twice as many shots as the Warriors. But, Nandua did a better job of finishing its chances, and as a result it's the Warriors who be playing for a state championship on Wednesday.
Nandua defeated Clarke County 3-1 on Monday at Feltner Stadium in the Class 2 state semifinal to end the Eagles' undefeated season.
The Eagles (11-1) outshot the Warriors (12-0) 19-10 and were repeatedly denied by Nandua's Noah Montalvo (13 saves), who only started playing as a goalie less than a month ago due to an injury to the Warriors' starting goalkeeper.
At the other end of field, the Warriors used three quick-strike goals to do in the Eagles. Nandua scored on a penalty kick after a foul on a long ball 11 minutes in to make it 1-0. Son Joseph took advantage when Clarke County couldn't control a long ball in its territory within 20 yards of midfield in the 49th minute to make it 2-1. Joseph added the final goal in the 62nd minute on a counterattack just after Clarke County nearly tied the game.
For an Eagles team that played well enough to win, it was a tough loss to take. Many of their players dropped to the grass after the final whistle.
"The boys have worked really, really hard this year," said Clarke County coach Patrick Casey after a game that was delayed 50 minutes by lightning and a downpour. "[Our players] tried to play our way, and we're really proud of that. They didn't get in trying to kick it long. They were trying to possess and keep the ball.
"Coming out today with the way the preparations got messed up and the field conditions not being optimal, it made it more difficult. But they never gave up, so I'm super proud of these guys."
Clarke County senior forward Brendan Haun felt the Eagles lacked focus at the beginning of the game, but Clarke County did hold Nandua without a shot until the 11th minute. That was when Odin Bolster buried a penalty kick after a collision near the top of the penalty box with Eagles senior goalkeeper Wynn Morris (six saves).
Clarke County tied the game in the 21st minute when junior defender Colin Moran, after having his initial shot attempt blocked by a Nandua player, sent a shot from near the top of the 18 into the upper right corner to tie the game at 1.
After Joseph scored in the 49th minute to make it 2-1, the Eagles nearly tied it up. Justin Toone fired a low blast toward the left edge of the goal that Montalvo stopped but couldn't corral, and Leo Morris slid in to try and stuff in the rebound. But Montalvo stopped the shot with his left leg, and the ball eventually got knocked away from goal. Montalvo then had to get on his feet to save a deflected shot toward the right side of the goal.
Montalvo quickly put the ball back into play, and Nandua played a ball behind the Clarke County defense that Joseph ran onto. For the second time in the half, Joseph made a long run with the ball at his feet and beat Wynn Morris with a shot to make it 3-1.
The Eagles pressed hard to get back into the game, but Montalvo was there to stop anything that was on frame.
Clarke County senior forward Toone felt he didn't do a good enough job finishing his opportunities, but Casey said credit does need to be given to Montalvo for his performance.
"He was incredible," Casey said. "We haven't seen a team yet that's been able to shut Justin down like that.
"Justin, Oakley [Staples], Haun, all the guys, we made chances. We made enough chances to win the game. But at the end of the day we didn't finish them, and their goalkeeper kept them in it."
The 2021 season saw Clarke County win its first Bull Run district regular season title since 2012, earn its first state tournament berth since 2012, and claim its first region title since 2006. The Eagles outscored their opponents 98-10 after posting a 9-10-1 record two years ago.
Toone, Haun and Wynn Morris were the only three seniors this year for Clarke County, which clearly has a bright future.
"These guys have worked incredibly hard and deserved to be here," Casey said. "They've breathed new life into the soccer program. You see the excitement the two teams being here has brought back to the county, and the seniors were a major part of that.
"They made it fun to watch, and we're excited to see what these young guys do. I think the experience is going to be incredibly valuable for them to get this far and see what it's like to play at this level. They can only be better for it."
Nandua will host Graham in the state final on Wednesday.
