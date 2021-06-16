BERRYVILLE — There isn’t a soccer team in the world that would predict it would score 94 goals in 10 games.
But when you possess the type of chemistry and skill that the top-seeded Clarke County boys’ soccer team displayed in its 15-1 Region 2B semifinal win over No. 4 Buckingham County on Tuesday, nothing comes as a surprise.
The Eagles program has come a long way since they went 9-10-1 in 2019, and their high expectations have them one step away from earning its first state tournament berth since 2012 and winning its first regional title since 2006. Clarke County (10-0) will host No. 2 Staunton (8-1-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the Region 2B championship.
“[This success] is what we expected from Day 1 from these guys,” said Clarke County head coach Patrick Casey, whose team poured in five goals in the first eight minutes and 10 in the first half against the Knights (6-5). “We saw the potential last year with them. Not getting to play last year [due to COVID-19] was certainly a disappointment, but we’re glad that they’re finally able to showcase what they can actually do this year.”
Clarke County got to do it for 80 minutes on Tuesday, because Buckingham elected to not to use the mercy rule that can end games after 60 minutes if a team is trailing by eight goals.
Freshman midfielder Charlie Frame (two goals, two assists) started the rout one minute into the game. Buckingham County tried to clear the ball from its penalty box but only managed to tap it, and Frame fired the ball into the back of the net.
Less than three minutes later, senior forward Justin Toone scored the first of his four goals after taking a long pass from sophomore midfielder Leo Morris (two goals, two assists) to make it 2-0.
Clarke County displayed excellent touch and timing on its passes throughout a game in which they took 38 shots. Toone and Morris said the players on the team spent a lot time practicing together in the winter to develop their cohesiveness.
“We all know each other,” Morris said. “We all had that chemistry from the start, and we just kept working at it. It’s working.”
Casey describes his team as a “group of characters who have fun.” The bond off the field helps with the unity on the field, where the Eagles are all business.
“They work hard,” said Casey, a 2009 Clarke County graduate who took over the Eagles prior to the 2017 season. “They have good communication, work off the ball. The way that the control the tempo of the game is probably better from what I’ve seen from a group out of here in a long, long time.”
The other players who filled up the stat sheet on Tuesday were sophomore midfielder Chris LeBlanc (two goals, two assists), junior forward Harim Torres (two goals, two assists), sophomore midfielder Oakley Staples (three assists), senior midfielder Brendan Haun (one goal, one assist) and sophomore forward Blake Hayward (one goal).
A couple of players from Clarke County’s back line also contributed to the scoring, with junior center back Caleb Neiman scoring off Staples’ corner kick in the fifth minute and freshman outside back Joseph Ziercher crossing the ball into Frame for a header goal in the second half.
“Justin has set the tone for us all year,” Casey said. “He’s been exceptional. His finishing, his work rate. And we’ve got some young guys in the midfield who have gelled really quickly and really worked in seamlessly with our older guys in Justin and Brennan Haun up top.”
Buckingham County never physically got close to Clarke County’s goal in the first half. The Knights’ lone shot in the first 40 minutes came after Toone scored his second goal to make it 4-0. Buckingham played the kickoff back to Wesley Snoddy, who caught Clarke County goalkeeper Wynn Morris off guard by booming the ball from 65 yards out over his head and into the net.
That goal snapped a seven-game shutout streak from the Eagles. While Wynn Morris had a quiet day action-wise on Tuesday, Casey said the senior’s leadership and organizational skills have played a vital role in Clarke County’s success.
“His communication and directing out of the back is hugely valuable for us,” Casey said. ‘He’s a pressure relief valve for our center backs. Whenever they’re under trouble, they know they can play him on the ground because he’s good with his feet.”
The Eagles haven’t been tested much this year, but they’re ready for whatever lies ahead.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Toone said. “Our goal is to get that [state] ring.”
