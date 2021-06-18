BERRYVILLE — After Clarke County beat Buckingham County 15-1 on Tuesday to give the team 94 goals for and six goals against over 10 games this season, Eagles senior forward Justin Toone said he was looking forward to playing “a really solid team that can compete back with us.”
Clarke County got what it wanted in Thursday’s Region 2B championship game at Feltner Stadium. The Eagles passed the test with flying colors.
Staunton opened the scoring 10 minutes in, but once the Eagles tied the game in the 29th minute, there was no stopping them. Clarke County scored three unanswered goals and outshot the Storm 11-2 over the last 51 minutes to emerge with a 3-1 win and its first regional title since 2006.
The Eagles (11-0) will now take on Region 2A champion Nandua at 5 p.m. on Monday in the Class 2 state semifinals, which will be Clarke County’s first state tournament game since 2012. Nandua beat Poquoson 4-3 for the region championship on Thursday.
“[Staunton is] the first really good team we’ve played against,” said Clarke County senior forward Brendan Haun, who scored twice to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead at halftime. “They came out quicker than us, and that first goal was a reflection of that.
“But as soon as that happened, we kind of kicked it in gear, and then it was our game after that.”
Clarke County coach Patrick Casey said the challenge from Staunton (8-2-1) was exactly what the team needed.
“These guys hadn’t played anybody who put pressure on us like that [today],” Casey said. “The Staunton team was excellent. They were very well-organized. Great defensive team. And for our guys to come back from getting that early goal put against them is all the credit to their character and their ability to keep their heads, keep really their eye on the big prize.”
The Storm played a long pass along the ground to set the stage for that goal. Clarke County senior goalkeeper Wynn Morris (three saves) charged out to get it, but Wesley Siemers beat Morris to the ball and pushed it past him and into the net.
Nineteen minutes later, Clarke County sophomore Oakley Staples took a corner kick from the right side. Toone — the Region 2B Player of the Year — went up to try and head the ball as goalkeeper Walker Darby (six saves) challenged. The two bumped each other, and the ball made its way back to Staples. He sent in another cross, and this time it found Haun, who buried the ball into the net with his head from the center of the penalty box to make it 1-1.
Clarke’s players said Staples has done an excellent job all year with his corner kicks and crosses.
“We’re extremely fortunate to have the front three that we have with Justin, Oakley and Brendan Haun,” Casey said. “Because most teams that we play can’t shut all three of them down. One of them is always going to find space, and tonight, that was Oakley more often than not. His ability on the ball is second to none on our team and one of the best in this region. He was massive for us tonight.”
With about a minute left in the half, Toone said sophomore Leo Morris played him a long ball from just in front of the midfield stripe. Toone ran onto it and pushed the ball past Darby. He was tripped up and fell to the ground as the ball rolled toward an open goal, and Haun was there to make sure the ball wound up in the back of the net to give Clarke County a 2-1 edge at the half.
The Clarke County coaches and players on the sideline initially thought Toone scored. The conversation about it at halftime showed the team’s chemistry and unselfishness.
“They didn’t care who scored it,” Casey said. “They were both like, ‘It doesn’t matter. We scored.’ That was the most important thing. You can’t ask for any more than that from the kids, to put the team first all the time.”
“We’ve been playing together for years,” Wynn Morris said. “We’ve played in the fall and the winter, and the chemistry with everyone is great.”
Heading into the halftime with the lead had the Eagles fired up, and Toone didn’t have to wait long to get a goal of his own. A ball deflected backward off a Staunton player and traveled about 20 yards toward the Storm goal. Toone ran onto it and buried his shot for his team-leading 31st goal and 3-1 Eagle lead.
From there, Clarke County maintained almost complete control of the game.
“They played as good as you can play to manage a game,” Casey said.
Shortly after they held up the Region 2B championship trophy to a cheering crowd after the game, Clarke County’s players made it clear they’re not satisfied.
“We’re not playing just to get the region championship,” Toone said.
While that’s true, Casey said the region title is a significant achievement.
“The boys can all be really proud of the work they’ve put in so far,” Casey said. “Everybody that’s here sees the fire that they have to keep on going. The ultimate goal is to win two more games this year, and hopefully, we can do that.”
All tickets for Monday’s game must be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/VHSL. Tickets will go on sale no later than noon on Sunday.
