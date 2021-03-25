BERRYVILLE — Taking out the trash could soon become easier in Clarke County.
In budgeting for its coming fiscal year, the county plans to expand the operations of its convenience center at the Stuart M. Perry Quarry site to four days a week. The location is on Quarry Road (Va. 612), just off the eastbound lanes of the Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7).
"We've heard from citizens" that they want the center open more frequently, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
The center accepts both garbage and recyclable materials. Currently, it's open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays.
As part of adopting the fiscal 2022 budget, if the Clarke County Board of Supervisors approves opening the center on a fourth day, it likely will be Wednesday or Thursday, Boies said.
"It will be sometime in the middle of the week," he said. "But we want to talk with folks who use the facility to see if they have a preferred day."
Plans are to do that between when the budget is adopted and July 1, the start of new fiscal year, he added.
Boies said the center stays busy when it's open. By opening it for an additional day each week, crowds on any particular day should be lighter.
Officials are budgeting $4,100 to open the center for a fourth day. That will include a $1 pay increase, to $11 per hour, for the center's two part-time employees, Boies said.
"They haven't received a wage increase since the facility opened," he said.
Being part-timers, they don't qualify for a 5% pay hike budgeted for full-time county and schools employees, he mentioned.
The Quarry Road convenience center, available to Clarke County residents only, opened in January 2019.
Previously, Clarke residents were only able to use convenience centers at Double Tollgate and Shenandoah Farms as well as ones in Frederick County near the Clarke line. An agreement with Frederick enables Clarke residents to use those centers.
Frederick operates the center at Double Tollgate for Clarke. Warren County operates the Shenandoah Farms center.
(1) comment
"being part-timers, they don't qualify for the 5% pay hike" - may I point out that increasing the hourly wage from $10 to $11 is a 10% pay hike...
