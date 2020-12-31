BERRYVILLE — A capital improvement plan (CIP) recently adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors includes more than $3 million in public safety projects.
The CIP is designed to help the county prepare for expenses of $50,000 or more that officials predict will be needed during the next five years.
"It's a plan, not a budget," County Administrator Chris Boies emphasized. "It does not obligate" the county to pursue any spending it can't afford.
"A number of included projects will not likely be funded," the plan states, "unless significant outside funding sources are obtained." Grants and private donations are possibilities of outside funding, the document states.
Estimates for projects in the CIP total at least $5.37 million. Costs for one project — a pedestrian bridge over Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) at the Appalachian Trail crossing near the Loudoun County line — are not yet determined. Officials say, however, the bridge can't be built without state and/or federal assistance.
The estimated total cost for public safety projects in the plan is $3.085 million. Of that amount, $1.43 million is for improvements to communications technology.
For the fiscal year beginning next July 1, the CIP recommends spending an estimated $600,000 to replace 110 portable two-way radios and headsets that fire and rescue workers use to talk to dispatchers and each other during emergencies.
Current devices have been used for 15 years and are no longer manufactured. About 60% of relayed messages must be repeated because of problems with the equipment, according to the CIP.
"Our biggest concern is the ability to service the equipment going forward," Boies said. Because parts no longer are being produced, technicians don't want to fix the devices, he said.
A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant is being sought to cover 80% of the project's cost. If the grant isn't received, the county may need to spread the expense over several fiscal years to afford it, the CIP shows.
The plan also recommends allocating $50,000 each fiscal year through fiscal 2026 to replace aging radios used by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office.
For the coming budget year, the plan recommends spending an estimated $430,000 toward upgrading two-way radio transmission equipment.
One phase of the project, expected to be completed by June, is the installation of new equipment on a tower atop Mount Weather. The equipment then must be tested to see how much it helps emergency personnel countywide stay in contact, the CIP states.
Testing will determine if further tower improvements are needed and if having repeaters in fire and rescue vehicles will improve radio transmissions. Sheriff’s office vehicles already have repeaters, so they can be used in the test. Depending on the results, it may be necessary to put repeaters in fire and rescue vehicles, according to the CIP.
Upgrading the 911 phone system is recommended for fiscal 2023 at an estimated cost of $150,000. County officials are hoping to obtain a grant to pay the cost.
Incorporating "next generation" digital technology will enable the system to handle texts, photos and videos along with voice messages. It also will establish a faster and more reliable 911 system, as well as help dispatchers better manage call overloads, call transfers and situations arising from natural disasters, the CIP states.
Other public safety projects in the plan and their estimated costs include:
• Replacing self-contained breathing devices that firefighters use when there is little to no fresh air — up to $400,000, spread over fiscal 2022 and 2023. A FEMA grant is being sought to cover 80% of the cost.
National Fire Protection Association standards determine expiration dates for such devices. Clarke County's devices are set to expire during the next two calendar years, the CIP shows.
• Replacing three cardiac monitors — $150,000, spread between fiscal years 2024 and 2026. The county is seeking a grant that could cover up to 80% of the cost.
Currently, the county has seven of the monitors, which perform tasks ranging from measuring blood pressures to defibrillating. Monitors typically last 10 to 15 years, and some of the county's are nearing the end of their usefulness, the CIP shows.
• Replacing three sheriff's office patrol cruisers per year as they wear out or rack up too much mileage to be reliable — $171,000 annually, plus a slight increase each year to account for inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.