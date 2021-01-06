BERRYVILLE — Swimmers may have an easier time entering the pool at Chet Hobert Park in the future, especially if they have mobility problems.
A zero-depth pool entry is among $430,000 in improvements proposed for the park during the next five years. New athletic fields also are suggested.
The projects are not yet budgeted. However, they're part of a capital improvement plan (CIP) recently adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
At $150,000, the new entry to the larger pool would eliminate the need for the separate "kiddie pool," officials say.
The long distance between the pool and the chlorinator in the pump house makes it hard for county Parks & Recreation Department employees to continuously monitor chlorine levels, according to Director Lisa Cooke.
"We do a lot of manual feeds," Cooke said, "and it's very staff-intensive."
For safety and sanitation reasons, "we're very particular" to make sure the chlorine level remains constant, she said.
The new entry would have a gradual slope from the surrounding concrete, enabling people to basically walk into the shallow part of the main pool without having to use steps. That would allow the pool to better meet Americans with Disability Act requirements. It also would give younger children a safer place to play in that pool, the CIP shows.
Funding for the pool entry is sought for fiscal 2024. County financial years start on July 1 of the preceding calendar years.
A new baseball field is proposed at the site of a former soccer field. The project is to include fencing, dugouts and bleachers, the plan shows. It's estimated to cost $125,000 and targeted for fiscal 2025.
For fiscal 2023, meanwhile, $75,000 is sought to add more youth soccer fields and parking spaces.
In athletic seasons prior to the most recent ones, there were approximately 240 baseball participants and 300 soccer participants. Slightly fewer participated in the 2020 seasons, probably due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cooke, who did not yet have exact numbers compiled.
But "youth sports traditionally have been popular" from year to year, she said. For that reason, parks and recreation staff anticipates there generally will be increases in participation annually, resulting in a need for more fields.
Chet Hobert Park currently has six baseball fields and 14 soccer fields. County Administrator Chris Boies said it hasn't been determined exactly how many more soccer fields are needed.
Players' exact ages will help determine the number of new fields.
"Different sizes (of fields) are needed" based on players' physical sizes, Boies said.
Despite soccer's popularity at the park, there is no shelter near the fields where players, coaches and parents can gather. The Clarke County Soccer League is asking for one with restrooms to be built.
Funding for the project, estimated at $80,000, is sought for fiscal 2026. The cost is to include either an extension of public water/sewer service to that portion of the park or the installation of a drain field and a connection to an existing nearby agricultural well, the CIP shows.
It's possible for the county to obtain grants to cover some of the projects, according to the plan.
The CIP is designed to help officials prepare for expenses of $50,000 or more they predict will be needed. It doesn't obligate them to pursue the projects.
