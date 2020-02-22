BERRYVILLE — No doubt about it, Helen Butts is one of the most well-known, respected people in Clarke County.
“Mrs. Butts is one of the finest ladies I’ve ever met,” said Sheriff Tony Roper. “She’s the epitome of what a public servant should be.”
It won’t be the same, those who work with her say, when she retires in a few weeks after 57 years at the county courthouse.
Butts has been the clerk of the county’s circuit court since October 1996, when judges appointed her to the position to succeed her predecessor, J.H. Wood Jr. Voters have since elected her three times to eight-year terms.
She first went to work in the clerk’s office in March 1963, responding to a job advertisement placed by Wood’s predecessor, Lucy Allen. Butts was 24 at the time.
She has since dedicated herself to preserving the county’s important legal papers and helping residents obtain services they need from the court.
“My family and the clerk’s office have been my whole life,” Butts said.
“I’ve been here since most people around here have been born,” she added with a laugh.
Through her work, “she’s been part of many of the most memorable moments in the lives of the citizens of Clarke County,” said Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams.
Butts has seen both the bad and the good.
Sitting in the courtroom during major trials, for instance, Butts has witnessed sentences being handed down to convicted criminals. At other times, she has made herself available to countless law-abiding citizens, handling legalities such as recording deeds for couples buying their first homes, Williams noted.
Williams recalled taking a friend whose husband had died to see Butts.
“Mrs. Butts calmly walked her through everything that needed to be done” from a legal perspective, Williams said, explaining the procedures and calming her friend in the process.
Williams speculated that Butts, in her gentle, unassuming manner, probably had provided similar advice thousands of times before.
“She listens to your questions,” Roper said. “Because of her vast experience, she knows how to get to the root of what you’re asking her.”
He said people frequently have told him how helpful Butts has been to them in trying situations.
“She’s a lady who, while small in physical stature, commands so much respect,” added Roper. “When she suggests things, we do them.”
Butts will retire effective April 1. Now 81, she simply wants to spend more time with family, she said.
Still, modernization in the working world is “becoming more than I want to comprehend,” she admitted.
“You get used to something, they change it, and it goes on and on and on,” she said, as computerization and new technologies evolve.
Many legal documents and records are being stored electronically. Butts noted, for instance, that “all of our land records back to 1836, when the county was formed, are on computer now.”
Butts grew up in Frederick County and attended James Wood High School. After graduation, she went to work for a lawyer in Winchester.
“All I ever wanted to be was a secretary,” she recalled. “I liked typing and shorthand. They were my favorite subjects in school. I wanted to continue with them.”
After becoming a deputy clerk, she moved to Clarke in 1965 because it was a requirement then for clerk’s office employees to live in the county where they worked. That requirement has since been repealed for deputy clerks.
“I never expected to be here this long,” Butts said. “Once I started here, I just never thought about doing anything else.”
Butts estimates she has attended hundreds of court proceedings since becoming circuit court clerk 24 years ago.
Her work also includes being custodian of all court records and county deeds, as well as processing marriage licenses, wills, estates and permits.
“Handgun permits are a lot of our volume these days,” she said, adding that as many as 20 requests might be handled in a single week.
The soft-spoken Butts has long found legal work intriguing. Yet what she has enjoyed most, she said, are the people whom she has met and gotten to know over the years.
“It’s been an enjoyable place to work,” added Butts. “I’ve been fortunate to have had good coworkers, and you meet a lot of citizens who become good acquaintances. You meet them on the street and they say, ‘Hi!’”
Butts has made working at the courthouse enjoyable, according to her coworkers.
“I’ve never heard her complain about anything,” Williams said. “She’s always smiling. She’s so delightful and pleasant to be around.”
“She never gets rattled,” Roper said.
Butts couldn’t recall any out-of-the-ordinary moments in her career, but she said it’s a job where “you don’t get bored just doing one thing.”
She and her late husband, Eugene, had three children. All of them graduated from Clarke County High School, she proudly mentioned.
Butts also has five grandchildren — three of whom are CCHS graduates, she noted — and five great-grandchildren.
Her son and one of her daughters live in Frederick County, but her other daughter lives in North Carolina. She aims to continue living in Clarke County but travel whenever she can to visit relatives elsewhere.
Butts’ chief deputy, April Wilkerson, will succeed her as acting circuit court clerk upon her retirement. The county must petition the circuit court for a special election to officially fill the clerk’s position for the remainder of Butts’ current term, which will end on Dec. 31, 2023. The court will decide on the date for the election, said county General Registrar Barbara Bosserman.
Under Wilkerson’s leadership, with help from clerk Kate Anderson, “the office will run smoothly” well into the future, Butts said.
Still, “her (Butts’) work ethic and dedication to the courts is remarkable, and it will be very difficult to surpass,” said David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
“Her institutional knowledge ... is almost irreplaceable,” Roper said.
“We wish her well in her retirement,” Weiss said. “She should know that she has left Clarke County a better place” than she found it almost six decades ago.
