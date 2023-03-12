RICHMOND — Officially, those interlocking “CC”s that people see adorned on various things over at that high school in Berryville stand for “Clarke County.”
When it comes to the Eagles girls’ basketball team, that logo also represents something else — Composed and Clutch.
Clarke County outscored defending state champion Central of Wise County 15-10 in the last three minutes on Saturday and finished with a 45-41 win in the Virginia High School League Class 2 championship game at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center.
Eagles junior guard Selene Good put Clarke County up for good at 33-31 by hitting a 3-pointer that bounced around the rim with 2:35 left, and the Eagles (25-6) made several big plays from there to capture the program’s second state title and first since 2007.
“Those last two minutes were an eternity,” Eagles 10th-year head coach Regina Downing said. “Those were a long last two minutes.
“But I tell you what, I was proud of my kids. They have been fighting [all year long], and this is something that they wanted.”
Good’s 3-pointer began a 9-1 run that included the beginning portion of Clarke County’s stellar 10-of-12 performance at the free throw line in the final 90 seconds. Those foul shots helped the Eagles hold at least a two-possession lead every time the Warriors had the ball in the final minute.
When Eagles senior Keira Rohrbach knocked down both of her free throws with one second left to make it 45-41, all Central could do was inbound the ball and heave up a three-quarter court shot that the Warriors knew wouldn’t make a difference. When the buzzer sounded, Clarke County’s fans roared and the Eagles players quickly soared toward each other for a series of embraces and screams.
With six state titles in the last nine years, Central’s legacy of success in unparalleled in Class 2. The Eagles were well aware of the Warriors’ history, but they felt Saturday was going to be their moment.
“We knew what we were coming into,” Rohrbach said. “We always have preached, ‘We are the better team. We have to show we are the better team.’ We didn’t do our best, but we still showed we are the better team.”
The Eagles have found a variety of ways to win their last six games, and Saturday’s victory might have been the most unique. Clarke County only made 14 of 50 shots (28 percent) and freshman Alainah McKavish — Clarke County’s leading scorer, rebounder and shooter — only scored one point on 0-of-2 field goal shooting and 1 of 2 free throw shooting. McKavish came into Saturday averaging 17.9 points and 10 rebounds a game in seven postseason games.
Central played a sagging zone for much of the game that made it difficult for the Eagles to do anything in the post. Downing said Clarke County figured the Warriors would play zone, but would extend it closer to the three-point line instead of the basket. And McKavish was limited to 19 minutes due to foul trouble (she fouled out with 2:58 left).
McKavish still contributed with seven rebounds and her defense, and her teammates more than picked her up in scoring. Four Clarke County players scored in double figures. Good (see related story) had a season-high 11 points and three assists; junior guard Kaiya Williams had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists; senior guard Hailey Evans had 11 points and six rebounds; and Rohrbach had 10 points, six rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists.
“We’re always preaching to the kids the next-man mentality,” Downing said. “These kids pulled it together. We weren’t able to run our offense really like we wanted to today, but these kids [stepped] up.”
Clarke County responded to that sagging zone early by making 3 of 4 3-point attempts in the first quarter, including one from Williams on the Eagles’ first shot of the game. The Eagles also forced eight turnovers in the first quarter in taking a 13-8 lead. (Clarke forced 16 total turnovers and had 10.)
Central’s 5-foot-6 star guard Emmah McAmis had four of those first early turnovers. The sophomore First Team All-State selection (25 points per game average coming in) was hobbled by the left ankle she injured in the Warriors’ state quarterfinal win over Floyd County — her limp was obvious even in pre-game warm-ups.
McAmis played the whole game and led all players with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but with Good as her main defender she occasionally had a hard time finishing around the basket in a 5-of-16 shooting performance. (Central made 13 of 41 shots total for 31.7 percent.)
Williams felt Clarke County had good energy in the first quarter, but didn’t attack as well in the second quarter as their lead shrunk to 19-17. The Eagles took a 25-19 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter on another 3-pointer by Williams, but the Warriors responded with a 10-0 run. McAmis had four points and had a drive and dish to Emilee Brickee for a 3-pointer that made it 29-25 with 3:10 left in the third period.
Central coach Robin Dotson said he appreciated that McAmis played, but he didn’t think McAmis’ mobility had improved from the team’s 51-50 semifinal win over Gate City on Monday, which made the game harder for the Warriors. Abigail Jordan (12 points) was the only other double-digit scorer for Central, and it took two 3-pointers in the final minute for her to get there.
“I would definitely say it was pretty difficult,” said McAmis of playing on her ankle. “But if I chose to play there can’t be an excuse for different things. It definitely wasn’t easy. It was just something I needed to push through.”
Trailing 29-25, Clarke County locked down on defense and would surrender only two points in the next eight-plus minutes as Central went 0 for 7 from the floor. But the Eagles only scored five points themselves and trailed 31-30 heading into the final three minutes of the game against a Central team that began using some man defense in the fourth quarter.
But with 2:35 left, Good found herself open and launched a 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key. The ball seemed to hit both sides as well as the front and back of the rim before popping up and finding the bottom of the net to give Clarke a 33-31 lead.
Downing said there was an opportunity to get the ball to Rohrbach in the post before Good shot the ball, but it worked out pretty well for the Eagles.
“I got a little nervous,” said Good, who made 3 of 5 field goal attempts Saturday. “Honestly, I was scared I was going to get yelled at [for taking the shot]. But I was kind of glad I hit that 3.”
Central’s Madison Looney sank 1 of 2 free throws on the next possession to make it 33-32, but that was as close as the Warriors got.
With 1:30 left, Rohrbach kicked off the Eagles’ stellar finish at the free throw line with two free throws. Good added two more with 1:09 left to make it 37-32. After a McAmis miss produced a long rebound that bounced on the floor, senior Emma Nelson, who came in for McKavish, tapped the ball before Good collected it near half court and fired it ahead to Evans. The senior finished the transition opportunity with a layup as part of the 9-1 run that made it 39-32 with 54 seconds left.
Central would hit three 3-pointers over the remainder of the game, but the Eagles would answer with at least one free throw between each of those makes. McAmis made the last 3-pointer from about 10 feet in front of half court to make it 43-41 with 3.4 seconds left, but Rohrbach completed a 6-for-6 performance at the line by making two free throws with one second left to clinch the win.
‘In my mind, I said, ‘I didn’t do much all game. I need to step it up now,’” said Rohrbach of her late-game foul shooting. “That was my time to shine and do what I felt I could do, because I didn’t do [it] all game. I felt I needed to step up then.”
Rising to the occasion is what Clarke County has done ever since its 42-33 loss to Luray in the Bull Run District tournament semifinals. Rohrbach said she thought the Eagles were going to “crumble to pieces” after that defeat and have their season end early, but instead Clarke County rebounded with six straight wins, the first five by double digits.
“I’m speechless after this game,” said Rohrbach, one of four Clarke County seniors (see related story). “I’m just so happy that this is how I get to leave Clarke County, on a good note.”
Downing said there’s no question that the players on Clarke County care about each other, and that bond was evident again in pulling out Saturday’s win. Williams said the team “is a second family” to her.
“The love that these guys have one for another, the joy ... you just have no words [to describe it],” Downing said.
