There was no hiding the Clarke County girls’ basketball team’s frustration after losing 63-60 to John Marshall in overtime in last year’s Class 2 state quarterfinals.
The Eagles could take comfort in knowing they were only losing one player from that team, though. One year later, Clarke County hopes it has the necessary components to take yet another big step for the program.
The Eagles (22-5) are back in the state quarterfinals, but this time they’ll be playing close to home as a result of winning their first regional title since 2015. Clarke County will take on Region 2A runner-up Brunswick (22-3) at 7 p.m. on Friday at Strasburg High School.
“We felt like we should have won that game last year,” Clarke County coach Regina Downing said. “The team knows what it takes to play in a game like this. We just don’t want to make the same mistakes we made last year, because we want to get the job done this year.”
The Bulldogs lost 87-37 to John Marshall in the Region 2A title game, but Brunswick will be a challenge. The Bulldogs’ only other losses both came against Class 3 Hopewell, and Brunswick swept the regular-season and tournament titles in the nine-team Tri-Rivers District, which features two Class 3 teams. The Bulldogs are averaging 44.5 points per game and surrendering 32.6.
Downing thought the Eagles had too many defensive breakdowns in their loss to John Marshall last year. Led by graduated All-State player Ellie Brumback (an area-best 4.4 steals per game), Clarke County was a strong defensive team in 2021-22 (44.7 points per game allowed). But the Eagles have taken their execution to another level this year.
Clarke County is allowing only 34.4 points per game, and after giving up 50 points or more nine times last year, only Page County back on Dec. 16 has reached that mark this season against the Eagles.
“The kids have really bought into the defensive end,” said Downing, whose team is averaging 14.3 steals per game. “Our game plan is to give 100 percent on the defensive end, and we want to be patient on the offensive end to get what we need. We rely on our defense to get steals to get us in our early transition and score the ball more often.”
After recording its second lowest scoring output in a 42-33 Bull Run District semifinal loss against Luray, Clarke County (48.4 ppg for the season) comes into Friday’s game on a roll, outscoring its three Region 2B tournament opponents by an average of 21.7 points per game. The Eagles beat Strasburg 47-31 in Saturday’s championship game at Shenandoah University.
“I think that Luray game humbled us to get our edge back, to work hard and do the little things that we need to do,” Downing said. “Since that game, we really have taken off.”
Clarke County’s increased experience and the addition of talented 6-0 freshman Alainah McKavish also have the team in contention to make another step further in the postseason.
McKavish leads the Eagles with 14.2 ppg and 6.3 rebounds per game. She has two straight double-doubles (23 points and 18 rebounds in a 60-45 Region 2B semifinal win over Central, and 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win against Strasburg).
“She’s so versatile,” Downing said. “You can play her inside and out. That really opens the game up for us. It makes it hard for teams to pack it in. When they want to double her up, we can move her to the outside. She brings ball-handling to us, she brings shooting. And down the stretch she’s really been the glue for us.”
McKavish and senior Keira Rohrbach (8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds) each made the All-Region 2B First Team and senior Hailey Evans (10.9 points, 3.2 steals) and junior Kaiya Williams (6.0 points) each made the Second Team.
Downing also lauded the play of two other seniors, each of whom has had knee surgery in their high school careers. Willow Oliver (freshman year surgery) had a huge 10 points in the first half of Clarke County’s win over Strasburg. Emma Nelson, a strong defensive presence at guard, didn’t get to finish her junior year after suffering an injury in January of 2022.
“They’ve really worked hard,” Downing said. “It’s just so good to see those kids bounce back after all they’ve been through. Emma hasn’t lost a beat out there defending. I’m just so proud they’re playing as well as they are. Without those two kids, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”
Downing said the Bulldogs will use both man and zone defenses.
Clarke County’s main defensive focus on Friday will be slowing down 6-foot-2 Alexandria Harrison, the Tri-Rivers Player of the Year.
“They’re big,” Downing said. “[Harrison] is one of the biggest post players we’ve seen all year long. She’s good around the basket. They play a little uptempo, but their offensive plan is to try to get the ball inside to her.”
Harrison was joined on the Tri-Rivers First Team by 5-0 sophomore point guard LaKera Hill.
“She’s shifty,” Downing said. “[Brunswick] will try and penetrate and drive a little bit.”
Sophomore 5-8 forward Brianna Simmons is a Second Team Tri-Rivers selection. She led the Bulldogs with 15 points in their 48-37 district tournament championship win over Windsor.
“We just need to know where [Harrison] is at, and apply the pressure on the guards like we normally do,” said Downing, who added that the Bulldogs don’t put much emphasis on outside shooting.
Downing added rebounding will be key. Clarke County had a 23-12 rebounding edge in building up a 31-12 halftime lead against Strasburg on Saturday.
“You’ve got to really box out and rebound, because [Brunswick] is aggressive on the boards,” Downing said. “Lately, we’re doing a better job rebounding.”
The winner of Friday’s game will take on the John Marshall-Strasburg winner in the semifinals on Monday or Tuesday.
