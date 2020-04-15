BERRYVILLE — Concerns about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on people's livelihoods could prompt Clarke County not to raise real estate taxes.
And, employees of the county and its schools may not get as much of a pay raise as planned — if they get one at all — because of an approximately $1 million revenue loss predicted for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.
Tuesday morning, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors' Finance Committee decided to recommend that the full board forego the property tax increase and reduce the pay raise from 5% to 2%.
The county's fiscal 2021 budget proposal originally lowered the current 71-cent tax rate to a “revenue neutral” rate of 61½ cents per $100. The reduction stemmed from a recent reassessment that showed fair market values for homes countywide increased 15% to 20% overall during the past four years.
State law requires localities, following reassessments, to adjust their real estate rates so the resulting revenue doesn't exceed 101% of the amount generated in the previous year. If a locality wants to bring in more revenue, it must declare a proposed tax increase, then advertise and hold a public hearing.
That's what the county did. In March, the Board of Supervisors voted to advertise a real estate tax rate of 64 cents per $100 after determining that generating more revenue is needed to cover rising expenses and needs.
Adding 2½ cents to the tax rate would generate $622,530 in extra revenue, officials have calculated.
But "we have to be aware of our citizens' financial constraints" as the pandemic continues, said David Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor who chairs the Finance Committee.
A 5% across-the-board pay hike would cost $1,212,800, according to county Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge. The 2% raise suggested by Weiss and Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, the other committee member, would cost $485,120.
Yet the raise is on a list of roughly $1 million in potential spending cuts presented by County Administrator Chris Boies, who said it can be eliminated altogether if necessary.
"I think employees would be disappointed" to not receive a raise, Boies said after the committee meeting, "but I think most of them would understand the economic situation we're facing."
The most recent revisions to the budget proposal estimated total revenues of a little more than $43.84 million in fiscal 2021. Based on recent financial data and a Wells Fargo national economic forecast, Judge, who oversees county finances, estimated that amount could drop by $969,556 as a result of coronavirus effects, such as taxpayers not being able to pay bills on time.
Boies suggested that the expenses and projects that could be cut actually remain budgeted but require a second vote by the supervisors — beyond the eventual vote to adopt the budget — if it's ever decided to spend the money.
Also on the list are $199,970 in expenses that Sheriff Tony Roper said the Clarke County Sheriff's Office needs but could postpone. They include hiring an additional deputy and replacing a sergeant who is retiring, along with buying a new vehicle, security cameras and two-way radios to replace ones that are wearing out.
If those needs are not fulfilled immediately, "it shouldn't reduce the level of services we currently provide," Roper said. "We absolutely will be able to continue responding (to calls for assistance) the way we currently do."
Catlett commended Roper for his willingness to defer expenses to help the county overcome a shortfall.
The full board will consider the committee's recommendations during its regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
