BERRYVILLE — Middle and high school students in Clarke County Public Schools may soon have the option for some in-person classroom instruction.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the division’s middle and high school students have been enrolled in virtual learning from the start of the 2020-21 school year.
But the county’s School Board on Monday night discussed a plan that would give these students an option to switch from 100% online learning to a hybrid option where they attend in-person classes twice a week (either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday) and do online learning the other days.
According to Superintendent Chuck Bishop, even if a hybrid plan is approved, the 100% online option would remain available.
Any shift to a hybrid option for middle and high school students would likely occur sometime after mid-November. A hybrid option is currently available to the division’s elementary students.
School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith acknowledged that there are growing tensions among parents, teachers and school officials, with disagreements on how the division should be educating students during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said School Board members have received “brutal” emails and that the discourse on social media has turned ugly.
“It would just be nice if everyone could have patience,” Singh-Smith said. “This is difficult. It’s difficult for our kids. And in order to do this as best as we can, we need to stick together.”
She said the School Board’s number one priority is educating the division’s students. Board members want kids back in school, she said, but they want to do it the right way.
“I know we received some backlash that our only concern was the teachers,” Singh-Smith said. “They are an integral part of this plan and getting us back to school, so obviously we want to set them up for success. But by no means does that mean our students don’t matter.”
Bishop and other board members disputed accusations that teachers have had it easy teaching classes online, saying that their workload has actually increased in recent months. Complicating matters with virtual learning is that there are 232 students at Johnson-Williams Middle School and Clarke County High School who have little or no internet service at home.
Based on testimonies from teachers, it took many students a long time to adjust to the change in teaching styles amid the pandemic. Challenges of virtual learning include varying levels of digital literacy among students, technical issues, online learning being time consuming and students having difficulty managing the pacing of their workload. Some teachers have said that students are more easily distracted through virtual learning. Also, teachers had a harder time meeting the needs of at-risk students on the virtual platform.
Based on Oct. 9 interim reports, 39.67% of students at Clarke County High School had at least one F, while 31.35% of students at JWMS had at least one F.
“Students have approximately four weeks to right this ship and get back on track,” Bishop said. “Generally it’s about 8% the first quarter of high school and 4% the middle school in a typical year.”
An October survey of parents showed that 72% would prefer their children switch to hybrid learning, while 28% want to keep their kids learning virtually.
“I think it’s important for everybody to understand that hybrid [learning] is not a cure,” said board member Jon Turkel. “We’ve been getting feedback from parents at the elementary school that are saying that their kids are having a hard time with hybrid and they want to go back full-time. Neither of these two options is the ideal. Even if we ultimately go hybrid, I think the expectations should be somewhat tempered as to how wonderful that may be. Hopefully it will be better, but it’s not going to be like last year.”
Board member Katie Kerr-Hobert said parents have complained about their children’s workload in virtual learning, but she said even if the division switches to hybrid learning, students should still expect the same amount of work. She noted many children are behind from having missed the last third of the previous school year as a result of a statewide shutdown of K-12 schools related to the pandemic.
“It’s very frustrating to me to hear people say, ‘Well, gosh this is a lot of work,’” Kerr-Hobert said. “Yeah it is when you are trying to fit in vacations during the week and not require your child to follow some sort of schedule.”
Singh-Smith said hybrid learning could improve the mental health of students, who have craved social connections while being isolated the past several months. She a big draw to returning to hybrid learning is that students want to reconnect with their peers.
Bishop said with hybrid learning, there have been concerns about enforcing social distancing in the hallways and face mask requirements and potential disruptions if teachers and students are exposed to COVID-19 or quarantined. Board member Chip Schutte said if the board approves hybrid learning, teachers must have an adequate amount of time to train and prepare classes under the new format.
The board will be presented with a hybrid learning plan at its Oct. 26 meeting. Bishop said a vote will likely be taken at that meeting to determine if a hybrid plan will be made available to middle and high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.