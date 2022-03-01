BERRYVILLE — Nominations for this year's Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) Awards will be accepted during the next two weeks.
Each year for roughly the past two decades, the HPC has recognized property owners and nonprofit organizations for their efforts to preserve links to the county’s past for the benefit of future generations.
“Certificates of Merit” are presented to those responsible for individual projects such as reclamation of land or the restoration of a historical property. “Lifetime Achievement” and “Stewardship” awards are presented to those who have put forth much time and effort to help preserve Clarke County’s history or who have developed something tangible — such as a book or research — that contributes to the county’s historical narrative.
Any person or organization that has made distinct efforts to preserve and maintain historic structures and places essential to defining Clarke County’s unique cultural identity is eligible to be nominated, said county Public Information Officer Cathy Kuehner.
“It is always an honor to recognize the owners of unique properties for their investments in preserving Clarke County’s historic built environment,” HPC Chairwoman Betsy Arnett said. “We hope the award program encourages other property owners to preserve and rehabilitate their properties."
"Every building that is saved and brought back to useful life strengthens Clarke County’s historic character,” Arnett emphasized.
This year's award recipients will be announced in May, which the National Trust for Historic Preservation designated in 1973 as National Preservation Month.
The deadline for HPC award nominations is 5 p.m. March 14. Nominations can either be mailed to the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission, 101 Chalmers Ct., Berryville VA 22611 or emailed to HPC secretary Kristina Maddox at kmaddox@clarkecounty.gov.
Last year, Certificates of Merit for restoration projects were presented to the White Post Village Association for a former gas station at the intersection of White Post and Berrys Ferry roads, Frank and Luanne Carey for 8 E. Main St. in Boyce, Patricia Corbat for 41 Lanham Lane near Old Chapel and Dion Bernier for 27 Old Waterloo Road in Boyce.
Other recent award recipients were Matthew Hannan, Josephine and Steven Fleming, Bill and Anne McIntosh, the late Jay Hillerson, Alain and Celeste Borel, Page Carter, White Post Restorations and Donnie Carver, and Don and Mary Shockey.
