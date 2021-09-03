Seven athletes, including two former state track champions, and a contributor entered the Clarke County Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
The Hall, formed in 1992, now has 181 members. Inductees were honored at halftime of the Eagles football clash against Manassas Park at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
An’drea Gaither (2011)
Gaither was a three-sport athlete in basketball, competition cheer, and track & field, but it was on the track she became a record-setting sprinter for the Eagles.
Her best performances were during her sophomore year, where she was Bull Run District, Region B, and state champion in the 100 meters and runner-up in the 200, setting school records that still stand in both events. She was honored as Bull Run District and Region B track Athlete of the Year and Winchester Star Track & Field Athlete of the Year. During her junior year she suffered a serious injury during basketball season but still managed to finish in the top three in both the 100 and 200 at states. She placed fourth in both events at the state meet in her senior year and was part of the 4x400 relay team that took second place. She later competed for Marshall University.
Logan Large (2011)
Large was an outstanding athlete in both football and wrestling, lettering three years in both. His junior and senior years in wrestling he took second place at the state meet, wrestling at 285 pounds. He finished his career with 100 victories.
As a member of the Eagles district champion football teams, his junior year he was first team All-District and second team All-Region on the defensive line. His senior year he was first team All-District for both the offensive and defensive lines, first team Region B defensive line and first team All-State defensive line.
Hilton Morgan (2010)
Morgan was an outstanding athlete in both football and track & field for the Eagles. He was a three-year letterman on the football team. His senior year he was All-District and All-Region on both the offensive and defensive lines.
His best achievements were as the school’s record-setting shot putter. He was district champ as a junior. As a senior he was district, Region B, and state champion, breaking the school’s 30-year record during the season that still stands.
Jeremy Rhoads (2010)
Rhoads excelled in both basketball and football. He was an All-District selection as a junior in basketball. As a senior, he was selected All-District, All-Region and was honored as team captain and the Eagles’ MVP.
He was Bull Run Defensive Player of the Year as a senior after leading the Eagles in tackles for the third consecutive season. That season he was All-Region and All-State first team and set a school mark with 176 tackles. He finished his career with a school-record 387 tackles. He was also All-District and All-Region first team as a junior.
Grant Shaw (2011)
Shaw lettered in three sports: track & field, basketball, and football.
Shaw was a four-year starter on football teams that were Bull Run champions every year. As a freshman, he was All-District as a receiver. As a sophomore, he was All-District first team at wide receiver and defensive back, first team All-Region at receiver and second team defensive back for the Region 2B runner-up. As a junior, he was named All-District first team receiver, defensive back and kick returner, first team All-Region wide receiver, second team defensive back and kick returner, and first team All-State receiver. As a senior, he was first team All-District running back and defensive back and District Offensive Player of the Year; first team All-Region running back and defensive back and second team All-State running back. He finished as the school’s all-time leading receiver and was selected to play on the Virginia High School Coaches’ Association All-Star game.
His freshman year he was a member of the state qualifying 4x100 and 4x400 teams in track & field. He was a three-year varsity starter on the basketball team and was named second team All-District as the Eagles won the district title in his senior season.
Sam Shiley (2010)
Shiley was a two-sport athlete for the Eagles, excelling in football and basketball.
He lettered three years in football as the Eagles won the Bull Run District title all three seasons. As a junior, he was first team All-District as a running back and defensive back and named Offensive Player of the Year. He was also first team All-Region and All-State as a running back and first team All-Region and second team All-Region as defensive back. As a senior, he was The Winchester Star’s Offensive Player of the Year. He repeated as the Bull Run’s first team All-District running back and defensive back and Offensive Player of the Year, was first team All-State and All-Region at running back and second team All-Region at defensive back.
He was named All-District in basketball his junior and senior years.
Zach Shiley (2010)
Shiley excelled in both basketball and football.
In his junior year in football, he was selected first team All-District, along with being named the team’s MVP. In his senior season, he was first team All-District as quarterback, defensive back and punter. He also was named first team All-Region defensive back and second team All-Region quarterback and punter, and second team All-State defensive back.
He was All-District his junior and senior years on the basketball team.
Larry Kempler (2008)
Kempler is recognized as a contributor after serving as manager for 17 teams during his high school years. He was manager for boys’ and girls’ cross country teams, boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and the softball team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.