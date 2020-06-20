BERRYVILLE — Clarke County anticipates hiring a new, full-time director of economic development and tourism next week.
Eight people applied for the job, and the four determined to be most qualified were privately interviewed on Friday.
Interviews were conducted by a joint committee overseeing an agreement for Berryville and Clarke County to cooperate on economic development and tourism promotion efforts. The committee is comprised of Jay Arnold, the town’s recorder and soon-to-be mayor; town Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez; county Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District, and Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence. County Administrator Chris Boies and Christy Dunkle, assistant town manager for community development and operations, also participated in the interviews as their localities’ staff representatives.
“We received a competitive, qualified pool” of applicants, Boies said.
He declined to say anything about specific interviewees. However, he said applications were received from across the nation, and most applicants have economic development experience.
Felicia Hart, who lives in Stephenson in Frederick County, started in March as the county’s interim, full-time economic development and tourism director. She told The Winchester Star that she was one of the applicants for the permanent job.
Until earlier this year, Hart spent four years as director of community development and tourism in Front Royal before losing her job as part of a government reorganization.
Hart succeeded Len Capelli, the county’s former part-time economic development and tourism director. Capelli, a former executive with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, left in February after the county supervisors terminated his contract in November with 90 days notice. No reason was given for the termination, but supervisors at that time indicated they thought changes were needed in economic development efforts.
Economic development involves bringing money into a community by recruiting and retaining businesses, both large and small. Businesses provide paychecks for workers who spend money at other businesses, including stores, restaurants and service-providers, helping them to stay prosperous. Businesses also pay taxes to the local governments. Tax money then is put toward costs for providing public services such as police and fire protection, garbage collection and/or disposal and — in towns and cities, especially — water and sewer.
Tourism is considered part of economic development because it draws in visitors who frequently spend money in stores and restaurants.
Because residents have indicated they want Clarke County to remain mostly rural and agricultural, in contrast to surrounding communities more heavily urbanized, economic development efforts have been limited in recent years.
But as it gets more expensive to provide services, “we’re entering a realm in which we’re going to need to take a more active approach to economic development,” Weiss said earlier this week during a joint meeting of the county’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC).
The key to that is having a full-time director, he said.
Weiss is the supervisors’ representative on the IDA, which strives to expand the county’s tax base largely by issuing bonds and buying and selling property for economic development purposes.
The EDAC, meanwhile, advises the supervisors and county staff on how to handle economic development matters.
Bill Waite, the IDA’s treasurer and secretary, pointed out that the authority is more finance-oriented whereas the EDAC is more marketing-oriented. He asked how, with their different focuses, they can work together for the betterment of the county.
Hart suggested that when panel members visit a county business they ask the owners what their needs are, then provide that information to county officials so they can find ways to help the businesses, she said.
Boies mentioned the county would like to put some of the COVID-19 relief funds it recently received toward helping businesses overcome negative effects of the pandemic.
“Our struggle” in doing that, he said, “has been determining the real needs of the community. We haven’t come across a clear (common) need” to resolve yet.
