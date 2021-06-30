BERRYVILLE — Clarke County plans to re-establish a committee to find ways to discourage people from littering.
A previous litter committee quit meeting in recent years. County Administrator Chris Boies didn't know why.
However, some residents have voiced interest in restarting the committee, Boies said, after hearing about state highway crews recently filling almost 2,900 bags with garbage picked up along county roads.
"From what I've heard," Boies said, most of the trash was strewn along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) and John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50), plus some "cut-through" routes such as Shepherds Mill Road.
Boies is developing a proposal to restart the litter committee. The proposal will include suggestions on matters the committee should tackle, such as educating people about why they shouldn't litter.
Re-establishing the committee ultimately will be up to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. In doing so, the board may task the panel to consider not only ways to prevent littering, but also ways to discourage homeowners from allowing junk to accumulate on their properties, officials have indicated.
Legislation adopted by the General Assembly earlier this year allows localities to adopt ordinances requiring "the removal of clutter from property," except land used for farming or zoned for that purpose. Clutter is defined as mechanical equipment, household furniture, containers and "similar items that may be detrimental to the well-being of a community when they are left in public view for an extended period or are allowed to accumulate."
After given reasonable notice, if the property owners don't clean up the clutter, the locality can have it removed and send the owners a bill, the legislation shows. The owners also may be subject to other penalties.
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence said he would like for the supervisors to find out what other counties are doing to curb littering.
Lawrence added that trucking companies should find ways to keep materials they're hauling covered so they don't blow onto roads.
Boies plans to present his proposal to the supervisors during a July work session. If approved, the board would then appoint committee members.
(1) comment
This is positive news to hear. I was really surprised by the amount of roadway litter when I moved to Clarke five years ago.I have noticed recently that the route (340 between Berryville and Rt. 50) that I travel daily doesn't seem to be accumulating as much trash since the roadway cleanup from back in April. I hope the committee can make progress and help to keep Clarke looking good. We have a beautiful area to call home, we should take pride in keeping it that way.
