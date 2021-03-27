BERRYVILLE — Clarke County and its two towns are set to receive a total of almost $7.4 million through the latest round of federal economic stimulus funds.
Officials are just getting started in figuring out how the localities will spend their shares.
The money is from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), signed into law by President Biden on March 11 to compensate states and localities for adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession it has caused.
Information provided by the office of U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) shows the county itself is to receive $2,835,265. Berryville is allocated $3,972,481 and Boyce is to get $569,834.
Boyce Town Manager David Winsatt said localities are to receive their shares in separate rounds both this year and next year. This year’s round is to be used directly toward COVID-related expenses, while next year’s round is to be used toward infrastructure improvements, he said to his understanding.
“We’re just learning” the details of the allocations, Winsatt said.
Boyce’s allocation is especially significant because it’s a little more than four times the town’s budget of $142,240 for the current fiscal year.
At the county level, “we hope a significant amount can be used toward broadband” installation, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Many unincorporated areas of the county lack high-speed internet, which officials say is an essential service. During the pandemic, students have done much of their learning online.
“We need to engage with (broadband) providers,” Boies said, to find out what types of infrastructure are needed to provide the service. That could include, for instance, fibers and cables to run the service to homes and businesses, or transmitting towers to provide it electronically, he said.
The county also needs to find out from providers what areas of the county they have received the most requests for service, he continued.
Localities will have a longer period to spend their ARPA allocations than with previous stimulus funds they received. Berryville Town Manager Keith Dalton said he understands they will have until the end of 2024.
Dalton said he is preparing a plan for using the latest stimulus funds for Berryville Town Council to consider. The plan likely will include spending money for various town needs, he said.
He anticipates the council will hold work sessions to scrutinize the plan, he added.
The ARPA also includes $1,291,000 for the Clarke County Public Schools.
Winchester is slated to get $11.1 million, Frederick County $17.3 million, Middletown $1.2 million, Stephens City $1.8 million, Winchester Public Schools $10 million and Frederick County Public Schools $12.8 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.